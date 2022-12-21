Zebra Technologies Voted Top Software Vendor by Retailers in 2023 RIS Software LeaderBoard

Company continues to lead as part of the top 10 for the fourth consecutive year

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced the company was voted a top software vendor across 24 categories in the Retail Information Systems (RIS) 2023 Software LeaderBoard. Zebra topped the list in the Department Store and Mass Merchant Vendor Leaders category and moved up one spot from last year to sixth best overall in the prestigious Top 20 category, marking its fourth consecutive year in the Top 10.

The annual RIS Software LeaderBoard evaluates hundreds of leading retail technology software vendors and ranks their offerings alongside customer reviews and feedback. For 2023, Zebra’s rankings also include feedback from customers of antuit.ai – a leader in AI-powered inventory planning SaaS solutions for retail and consumer products – which Zebra acquired last year. Here is a summary of Zebra’s Top 3 rankings in eight categories:

Department Store and Mass Merchant Vendor Leaders, at #1

Leaders in Total Cost of Operations by Tier One and Mid-Size Retailers, at #2

Grocery Vendor Leaders, at #2

Top Vendors for Tier One Retailers, at #2

Large Vendors, at #3

Specialty Vendor Leaders, at #3

Leaders in Overall Performance by Tier One and Mid-Size Retailers, at #3

Leaders in Software Reliability by Tier One and Mid-Size Retailers, at #3

“Zebra’s commitment to provide the best solutions to help retailers overcome today’s challenges is underscored by our remarkable rankings in the 2023 RIS Software LeaderBoard,” said Suresh Menon, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Software Solutions, Zebra Technologies. “As highlighted in our recent Global Shopper Study, consumers demand hyper-convenience driven by digitalization, and we are enabling retailers to elevate their customer experience, optimize inventory and build smarter operations to meet this challenge.”

Zebra’s growing software suite supports and increases the reach of its entire portfolio of hardware. The company and its award-winning channel partner community offer a complete ecosystem of solutions to help retailers enhance execution, visibility and planning at every step of their operations, from vendor shipments and distributions centers to stores and customer transactions.

“RIS News congratulates Zebra Technologies with a fourth consecutive year of top rankings in the 2023 LeaderBoard,” said Jamie Grill-Goodman, Editor in Chief, RIS News. “We see it as a reflection of a truly outstanding performance by Zebra’s software solutions in a competitive and crowded space.”

To view the full 2023 RIS LeaderBoard, click here.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra, including antuit.ai – a leader in AI-powered SaaS solutions for retail and consumer products – was ranked sixth-best overall in the 2023 RIS Software LeaderBoard, moving up one spot over last year.

Zebra was ranked in 24 categories and placed in the Top 3 in 8 categories, including #1 in Department Store and Mass Merchant Vendor Leaders and #2 in Leaders in Total Cost of Operations by Tier One and Mid-Size Retailers, and Top Vendors for Tier One Retailers.

This is Zebra’s fourth consecutive year being featured in the LeaderBoard’s Top 10.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 86% of the Fortune 500 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #42 on Newsweek’s list of America’s 100 Most Loved Workplaces, #42 on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.

