Zebra Technologies to Release Third Quarter Results on Nov. 1

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZBRAZebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, will report its third quarter financial results on Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, 2022.

The company will also host a conference call to discuss these results on the same day at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET). To access the live webcast of the presentation, visit the events section of the company’s website at investors.zebra.com. The webcast will be archived and available there for at least one year following the call.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 84% of the Fortune 500 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #42 on Newsweek’s list of America’s 100 Most Loved Workplaces, #42 on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corporation, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Zebra Technologies Corporation and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Investors:

Michael Steele, CFA, IRC

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: + 1 847 793 6707

msteele@zebra.com

Media:

Therese Van Ryne

Senior Director, Global Public Relations

Phone: + 1 847 370 2317

therese.vanryne@zebra.com

