Zebra Technologies to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZBRAZebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced that the company will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, California on Mon., Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:20 a.m. Pacific Time.

To listen to the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Events section of the company’s website at investors.zebra.com, where it will also be archived for replay.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 94% of the Fortune 100 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. In 2021, Zebra expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision and antuit.ai. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and on Forbes’ list of America’s best employers for the fifth year. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corporation, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Zebra Technologies Corporation and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Michael Steele, CFA, IRC

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: + 1 847 793 6707

msteele@zebra.com

Media Contact:

Therese Van Ryne

Senior Director, External Communications

Phone: + 1 847 370 2317

therese.vanryne@zebra.com

