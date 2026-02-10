Zebra Technologies to Present at the Citi Global Industrial Tech & Mobility Conference

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZBRA--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a global leader in digitizing and automating workflows to deliver intelligent operations, today announced that the company will present at the Citi Global Industrial Tech & Mobility Conference in Miami, on Tues., Feb. 17 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. eastern time.

To listen to the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Events section of the company’s website at investors.zebra.com, where it will also be archived for replay.

WHO IS ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES?

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) provides the foundation for intelligent operations with an award-winning portfolio of connected frontline, asset visibility and automation solutions powered by AI. Organizations globally across retail, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, healthcare, and other industries rely on us to deliver outcomes today while driving innovation for what’s next. Together with our partners, we create new ways of working that improve productivity and empower organizations to be better every day. Learn more at www.zebra.com.

