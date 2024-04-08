Zebra Technologies Launches New Sustainability Partner Recognition Program Globally

New initiative will support greener outcomes for customers through digitization and automation, from reducing food waste to lowering vehicle emissions

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, today announced the launch of its Sustainability Partner Recognition Program to acknowledge channel partners who implement Zebra solutions to achieve sustainable outcomes. The new program is open to all Zebra PartnerConnect hardware and ISV partners globally.





“Our Sustainability Partner Recognition Program is important because our end-user customers are increasingly asking us to help them leverage digital and automation solutions to drive sustainable outcomes,” said Bill Cate, Vice President, Marketing, Portfolio and Ecosystems, Zebra Technologies. “Customers need to feel confident that they can easily find and work with credible partners to support them in achieving these outcomes.”

Too Good To Go, the social impact company behind the world’s largest marketplace for surplus food, is the first to qualify as a recognized Zebra Sustainability Partner. The Too Good To Go Platform, its end-to-end surplus food management solution, allows grocery retailers to unlock value from excess inventory and reduce food waste. It seamlessly tracks and helps to redistribute surplus food, thanks to its integration with the Too Good To Go Marketplace, where 90 million registered users in 17 countries across Europe and North America are ready to buy and collect.

“Since its launch in 2015, Too Good To Go has helped save over 300 million meals from going to waste. In 2023, we added 21 million new registered users and 72,000 new active stores to our global community, increasing our impact and saving more than 100 million meals from being wasted in just one year,” said Simon Leesley, Chief Operating Officer, Too Good To Go. “With Zebra’s recognition and support, we will work together to keep delivering impact at scale, helping grocery retailers make a significant difference to both their bottom line and the fight against climate change.”

Other examples of sustainable business outcomes include a shelf-life food management system that checks expiry dates and adjusts prices for customers, location and tracking solutions that pick the most efficient routes for vehicles, and autonomous mobile robots that automate and optimize warehouse recycling.

To qualify for the Sustainability Partner Recognition Program, partners demonstrate a minimum of three new sustainability solution deployments. They also commit to help customers improve their sustainability performance on an ongoing basis and support their alignment to best practices.

Qualifying partners receive an exclusive sustainability recognition logo they can use in their marketing, communications and RFP proposals and a dedicated identifier in Zebra’s Partner Locator platform. Zebra will also provide them with joint marketing resources, discretionary marketing development funds, and training on corporate and product initiatives.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra has launched its Sustainability Partner Recognition Program to support customers by honoring partners that are achieving sustainable business outcomes.

Qualifying partners receive an exclusive sustainability recognition logo, a dedicated identifier in Zebra’s Partner Locator platform, training, and marketing resources.

Too Good To Go, the social impact company behind the world’s largest marketplace for surplus food, is the first to qualify as a Zebra recognized sustainability partner.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organizations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra’s customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Newsweek recently recognized Zebra as one of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and we are on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Denis Klimentov



Zebra Technologies



+1-905-812-6391



Denis.Klimentov@zebra.com

Industry Analyst Contact:



Kasia Fahmy



Zebra Technologies



+1-224-306-8654



k.fahmy@zebra.com



