Zebra Technologies Empowers Retail Frontline Operations with Advanced AI-Powered Solutions

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a global leader in digitizing and automating workflows to deliver intelligent operations, will showcase its latest AI-driven hardware, software, and services at NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show. Zebra’s solutions will be featured in Booth #3303 from Jan. 11–13, 2026 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

As retailers navigate a competitive landscape, they face growing pressures to meet rising consumer expectations while addressing operational inefficiencies. Zebra’s 2025 Global Shopper Study reveals that almost 80% of consumers value seamless, connected shopping experiences online and in-store, and 89% of frontline associates say they could serve customers better with access to advanced technology. At NRF 2026, Zebra will showcase how it is empowering retailers with new solutions that integrate AI, automation, and real-time data capture.

Introducing the TC501 and TC701 handheld mobile computers

These ultra-rugged, AI-native devices feature the industry’s first AMOLED display, which provides brighter, more power-efficient visuals at a lighter weight and the industry's first scan engine with color imaging for even faster, more accurate data capture from any surface.

Equipped with Qualcomm® Dragonwing™ Q-6690 processors, these next-generation Wi-Fi 7 and 5G devices provide wide-band connectivity and location awareness for the frontline. By leveraging UHF RFID and Impinj Gen2x extensions, the new TC501 and TC701 provide advanced visibility and security of critical data, especially in challenging enterprise environments.

The intelligence in these new connected frontline solutions is powered by Zebra’s Frontline AI Suite, which consists of the following key components:

Frontline AI Enablers: Building the Foundation for Retail AI

At the core of Zebra’s AI strategy are its Frontline AI Enablers, a suite of on-device AI models and APIs that empower developers to build enhanced applications. By processing data where it is captured, recognizing products, reading texts, and scanning many barcodes at once, these tools reduce latency, enhance accuracy, and support faster decision-making.

Frontline AI Blueprints: Automating Complex Workflows

Zebra’s Frontline AI Blueprints combine enablers into purpose-built templates that streamline multi-step workflows. These blueprints integrate computer vision, voice recognition, and sensor data with predefined business logic, automating critical workflows such as shelf merchandizing, proof of delivery, material receiving, and voice-guided assistance. Retailers can deploy these templates to reduce errors, improve efficiency, and free up associates to focus on delivering a positive customer experience.

Zebra Companion: Empowering the Frontline with GenAI-driven Agents

Introduced last year at NRF, Zebra Companion is the third pillar in Zebra’s Frontline AI Suite. Its Knowledge and Sales agents are now deployed by leading retailers to empower associates with on-demand expertise and sales coaching plus procedural and product knowledge through a natural language AI-driven interface.

“For years, we’ve been embedding AI into our hardware and software, elevating outcomes for our customers and partners,” said Yogesh Kulkarni, Vice President, AI Strategy, Zebra Technologies. “Our AI-enabled solutions are shaping the future of frontline operations by creating new ways of working. We’re proud to collaborate with our extensive partner community to digitize and automate workflows for our customers.”

Additional Innovations on Display at NRF 2026

Zebra will also demonstrate other new and recently released solutions designed to address key retail challenges:

ShareCradle: this new modular charging system for handhelds, tablets, and wearables delivers modularity that simplifies device management with backward and forward compatibility and higher device density for charging. Supporting USB Power Delivery 3.1, it delivers faster, adaptive charging that extends battery life while reducing downtime.

SP20 Single-Plane Scanner: this new compact scanner accelerates checkout tasks with enhanced accuracy and ease. It boasts an 80% larger field-of-view than other scanners and a simple setup experience for small and medium businesses (SMB) that can be completed in five minutes.

Salesforce Retail Cloud POS: this new Android-based point-of-sale solution, developed in collaboration with Salesforce, integrates seamlessly with Zebra’s devices to enable personalized service and efficient workflows.

Device Rental Service: Providing retailers with short-term access to its advanced hardware solutions, Zebra offers a new cost-effective way to scale operations during seasonal peaks or special events. Retailers can rent specific devices, including the TC78, TC58e and TC27, to ensure they have the tools to meet demand with a flexible approach.

Zebra Workcloud Sync and Task Management: this platform has been enhanced with new features to connect frontline teams with robust communication and collaboration tools, including push-to-talk, video calling, AI-powered task management, and dynamic multilingual chat translation.

ET401 Enterprise Tablet: this tablet with the Qualcomm® Dragonwing Q-6690 processor offers the world’s first enterprise mobile processor with fully integrated RFID capabilities. This enables retail associates to locate items quickly, update stock levels in real time, and minimize out-of-stock scenarios.

Experience Zebra at NRF 2026

Attendees are invited to explore Zebra’s innovative solutions and hear directly from industry leaders during two Big Idea Sessions:

Transforming Retail Frontlines: Real-World Wins with Frontline AI - Featuring Total Wine, Office Depot, and Qualcomm – Jan. 12, 1:30–2:00 PM, Level 1, Stage 2

– Jan. 12, 1:30–2:00 PM, Level 1, Stage 2 How Lowe’s is Super Powering Associates to Enhance Customer Service – Jan. 12, 2:15–3:00 PM, Level 1, Stage 2

