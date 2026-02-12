Zebra Technologies Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Fourth-Quarter Financial Highlights

Net sales of $1,475 million; year-over-year increase of 10.6%

$76 million exit and restructuring charges for actions to increase focus and productivity

Net income of $70 million and net income per diluted share of $1.39, year-over-year decrease of 57.1% and 55.7%, respectively

Non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 8.3% year-over-year to $4.33

Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.5% year-over-year to $326 million

$303 million of share repurchases towards its previously announced $500 million 12-month commitment

“We delivered a strong finish to the year as our team continued to advance the strategic priorities that strengthen Zebra’s leadership in digitizing and automating workflows,” said Bill Burns, Chief Executive Officer, Zebra Technologies. “We entered 2026 with a healthy backlog and pipeline, momentum from the Elo Touch acquisition, and a sharper focus on our highest-growth opportunities. We have also made strong progress on our commitment to return capital to shareholders, and our Board of Directors approved an additional $1 billion share repurchase authorization. Zebra is well positioned to deliver innovative solutions for our customers and long-term shareholder value."

$ in millions, except per share amounts 4Q25 4Q24 Change FY25 FY24 Change Select reported measures: Net sales $ 1,475 $ 1,334 10.6 % $ 5,396 $ 4,981 8.3 % Gross profit 698 648 7.7 % 2,593 2,413 7.5 % Gross margin 47.3 % 48.6 % (130) bps 48.1 % 48.4 % (30) bps Net income 70 163 (57.1 %) 419 528 (20.6 %) Net income margin 4.7 % 12.2 % (750) bps 7.8 % 10.6 % (280) bps Net income per diluted share $ 1.39 $ 3.14 (55.7 %) $ 8.18 $ 10.18 (19.6 %) Select Non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net sales $ 1,475 $ 1,334 10.6 % $ 5,396 $ 4,981 8.3 % Organic net sales growth 2.5 % 6.2 % Adjusted gross profit 711 650 9.4 % 2,615 2,422 8.0 % Adjusted gross margin 48.2 % 48.7 % (50) bps 48.5 % 48.6 % (10) bps Adjusted EBITDA 326 295 10.5 % 1,170 1,047 11.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.1 % 22.1 % 0 bps 21.7 % 21.0 % 70 bps Non-GAAP net income $ 219 $ 208 5.3 % $ 811 $ 701 15.7 % Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 4.33 $ 4.00 8.3 % $ 15.84 $ 13.52 17.2 %

Net sales were $1,475 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $1,334 million in the prior year. Net Sales in the Connected Frontline ("CF") segment were $854 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $726 million in the prior year. Asset Visibility & Automation ("AVA") segment net sales were $621 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $608 million in the prior year. Consolidated organic net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 2.5% year over year, with a 3.6% increase in the CF segment and 1.3% increase in the AVA segment.

Fourth-quarter 2025 gross profit was $698 million compared to $648 million in the prior year. Gross margin decreased to 47.3% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 48.6% in the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to lower services and software margin. Adjusted gross margin was 48.2% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 48.7% in the prior year.

Operating expenses increased in the fourth quarter of 2025 to $559 million from $423 million in the prior year primarily due to exit and restructuring charges including the previously announced plans to exit our robotics business, as well as the addition of the Elo Touch acquisition. Adjusted operating expenses increased in the fourth quarter of 2025 to $404 million from $373 million in the prior year.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $70 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, compared to net income of $163 million, or $3.14 per diluted share, in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased to $219 million, or $4.33 per diluted share, compared to $208 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased to $326 million, or 22.1% of adjusted net sales, compared to $295 million, or 22.1% of adjusted net sales, in the prior year due to improved operating expense leverage.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $125 million and total debt of $2,511 million.

For the full year 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was $917 million and the Company made capital expenditures of $86 million, resulting in free cash flow of $831 million. The Company acquired Elo Touch and Photoneo for $1,365 million, made share repurchases under its existing authorization of $587 million and had net debt payments of $328 million.

Zebra's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of $1 billion of common stock, which augments the previous $1 billion purchase authorization.

Outlook

First Quarter 2026

The Company expects sales growth between 11% and 15% compared to the prior year. This expectation includes an approximately 10 point favorable impact from acquisitions and foreign currency translation.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter is expected to be between approximately 21% and 22%. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $4.05 to $4.35.

Full Year 2026

The Company expects sales growth between 9% and 13% compared to the prior year. This expectation includes an approximately 7 point favorable impact from acquisitions and foreign currency translation.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year is expected to be approximately 22%. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $17.70 to $18.30. This assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 19%.

Free cash flow is expected to be at least $900 million.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure as discussed under the "Forward-Looking Statements" caption below. This would include items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and that would impact diluted net earnings per share. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Who is Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) provides the foundation for intelligent operations with an award-winning portfolio of connected frontline, asset visibility and automation solutions powered by AI. Organizations globally across retail, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, healthcare, and other industries rely on us to deliver outcomes today while driving innovation for what's next. Together with our partners, we create new ways of working that improve productivity and empower organizations to be better every day. Learn more at www.zebra.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, the statements regarding the company’s outlook. Actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the company’s forward-looking statements. These statements represent estimates only as of the date they were made. Zebra undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason after the date of this release.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Zebra’s industry, market conditions, general domestic and international economic conditions, and other factors. These factors include customer acceptance of Zebra’s offerings and competitors' offerings, and the potential effects of emerging technologies and changes in customer requirements. The effect of global market conditions, and the availability of credit and capital markets volatility may have adverse effects on Zebra, its suppliers and its customers. In addition, natural disasters, man-made disasters, public health issues (including pandemics), and cybersecurity incidents may have negative effects on Zebra's business and results of operations. Zebra's ability to purchase sufficient materials, parts, and components, and ability to provide services, software and products to meet customer demand could negatively impact Zebra's results of operations and customer relationships. Profits and profitability will be affected by Zebra’s ability to control manufacturing and operating costs. Because of its debt, interest rates and financial market conditions may also have an adverse impact on results. Foreign exchange rates, customs duties and trade policies may have an adverse effect on financial results because of the global nature of Zebra's business. The impacts of changes in foreign and domestic governmental policies, regulations, or laws, as well as the outcome of litigation or tax matters in which Zebra may be involved are other factors that could adversely affect Zebra's business and results of operations. The success of integrating acquisitions could also adversely affect profitability, reported results and the company’s competitive position in its industry. These and other factors could have an adverse effect on Zebra’s sales, gross profit margins and results of operations and increase the volatility of Zebra's financial results. When used in this release and documents referenced, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “outlook,” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Descriptions of certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could adversely affect the Company’s future operations and results can be found in Zebra’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains certain Non-GAAP financial measures, consisting of “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA margin,” “adjusted gross margin,” “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted net sales,” “adjusted operating expenses,” “EBITDA,” “free cash flow,” “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share,” “non-GAAP earnings per share,” “non-GAAP net income,” “organic net sales,” and “organic net sales growth.” Management presents these measures to focus on the on-going operations and believes it is useful to investors because they enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results. The company believes it is useful to present non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude certain significant items, as a means to understand the performance of its ongoing operations and how management views the business. Please see the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables and accompanying disclosures at the end of this press release for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP financial measures herein, including the items reflected in adjusted net earnings calculations. These measures, however, should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.

The company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis (including the information under “Outlook” above) where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that have not yet occurred, are out of the company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and that would impact diluted net earnings per share, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

As a global company, Zebra's operating results reported in U.S. dollars are affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations because the underlying foreign currencies in which the company transacts change in value over time compared to the U.S. dollar; accordingly, the company presents certain organic growth financial information, which includes impacts of foreign currency translation, to provide a framework to assess how the company’s businesses performed excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Foreign currency impact represents the difference in results that are attributable to fluctuations in the currency exchange rates used to convert the results for businesses where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. This impact is calculated by translating current period results at the currency exchange rates used in the comparable prior year period as well as removing realized cash flow hedge gains and losses from both the current and prior year periods. The company believes these measures should be considered a supplement to and not in lieu of the company’s performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 125 $ 901 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $1 million each as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 801 692 Inventories, net 729 693 Income tax receivable 31 20 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 110 134 Total Current assets 1,796 2,440 Property, plant and equipment, net 353 305 Right-of-use lease assets 166 167 Goodwill 4,727 3,891 Other intangibles, net 809 422 Deferred income taxes 414 512 Other long-term assets 237 231 Total Assets $ 8,502 $ 7,968 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 141 $ 79 Accounts payable 695 633 Accrued liabilities 558 503 Deferred revenue 446 453 Income taxes payable 12 36 Total Current liabilities 1,852 1,704 Long-term debt 2,361 2,092 Long-term lease liabilities 157 155 Deferred income taxes 32 57 Long-term deferred revenue 396 304 Other long-term liabilities 116 70 Total Liabilities 4,914 4,382 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued — — Class A common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 150,000,000 shares; issued 72,151,857 shares 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 814 669 Treasury stock at cost, 22,558,911 and 20,645,798 shares as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively (2,488 ) (1,900 ) Retained earnings 5,279 4,860 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18 ) (44 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 3,588 3,586 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 8,502 $ 7,968

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Net sales: Tangible products $ 1,220 $ 1,085 $ 4,418 $ 4,016 Services and software 255 249 978 965 Total Net sales 1,475 1,334 5,396 4,981 Cost of sales: Tangible products 644 561 2,296 2,100 Services and software 133 125 507 468 Total Cost of sales 777 686 2,803 2,568 Gross profit 698 648 2,593 2,413 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 175 151 653 600 Research and development 152 138 593 563 General and administrative 109 107 433 381 Amortization of intangible assets 40 24 114 104 Acquisition and integration costs 7 3 24 6 Exit and restructuring costs 76 — 76 17 Total Operating expenses 559 423 1,893 1,671 Operating income 139 225 700 742 Other (loss) income, net: Foreign exchange (loss) gain (3 ) 11 (18 ) 5 Interest expense, net (37 ) (27 ) (108 ) (98 ) Other expense, net (1 ) (1 ) (14 ) (14 ) Total Other expense, net (41 ) (17 ) (140 ) (107 ) Income before income tax 98 208 560 635 Income tax expense 28 45 141 107 Net income $ 70 $ 163 $ 419 $ 528 Basic earnings per share $ 1.40 $ 3.17 $ 8.24 $ 10.25 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.39 $ 3.14 $ 8.18 $ 10.18

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 419 $ 528 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating Depreciation and amortization 185 172 Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and other assets 45 — Equity-settled share-based compensation 163 89 Deferred income taxes 21 (94 ) Unrealized gain on forward interest rate swaps — (31 ) Other, net 14 14 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (39 ) (181 ) Inventories, net 54 105 Other assets 6 9 Accounts payable 1 176 Accrued liabilities (29 ) 131 Deferred revenue 75 (13 ) Income taxes (1 ) 68 Settlement liability — (45 ) Cash receipts on forward interest rate swaps — 86 Other operating activities 3 (1 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 917 1,013 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (1,365 ) — Purchases of property, plant and equipment (86 ) (59 ) Proceeds from sale (purchases) of short-term investments — 5 Proceeds from the sale of long-term investments 1 — Purchases of long-term investments (5 ) (3 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,455 ) (57 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt 347 651 Payments of debt (19 ) (694 ) Payment of debt issuance costs, extinguishment costs and discounts — (9 ) Payments for repurchases of common stock (587 ) (47 ) Net payments related to share-based compensation plans (14 ) (30 ) Change in unremitted cash collections from servicing factored receivables 34 (61 ) Net cash used in financing activities (239 ) (190 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 1 (3 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (776 ) 763 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 901 138 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 125 $ 901 Less restricted cash, included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets — — Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 125 $ 901 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 134 $ 124 Interest paid, net of forward interest rate swaps $ 129 $ 55

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 CF AVA Consolidated Consolidated Reported GAAP Net sales growth 17.6 % 2.1 % 10.6 % Adjustments: Impact of foreign currency translations (1) (0.8) % (0.1) % (0.6) % Impact of acquisitions (2) (13.2) % (0.7) % (7.5) % Consolidated Organic Net sales growth 3.6 % 1.3 % 2.5 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 CF AVA Consolidated Consolidated Reported GAAP Net sales growth 9.1 % 7.5 % 8.3 % Adjustments: Impact of acquisitions (2) (3.5) (0.5) % (2.1) % Consolidated Organic Net sales growth 5.6 % 7.0 % 6.2 %

(1) Operating results reported in U.S. Dollars are affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Foreign currency translation impact represents the difference in results that are attributable to fluctuations in the currency exchange rates used to convert the results for businesses where the functional currency is not the U.S. Dollar. This impact is calculated by translating the current period results at the currency exchange rates used in the comparable prior year period as well as removing realized cash flow hedge gains and losses from both the current and prior year periods. (2) For purposes of computing Organic Net sales growth, amounts directly attributable to business acquisitions are excluded for twelve months following their respective acquisitions.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN ($ in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Consolidated Consolidated GAAP Reported Net sales $ 1,475 $ 1,334 Reported Gross profit 698 648 Gross Margin 47.3 % 48.6 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Net sales $ 1,475 $ 1,334 Adjusted Gross profit (1) 711 650 Adjusted Gross Margin 48.2 % 48.7 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Consolidated Consolidated GAAP Reported Net sales $ 5,396 $ 4,981 Reported Gross profit 2,593 2,413 Gross Margin 48.1 % 48.4 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Net sales $ 5,396 $ 4,981 Adjusted Gross profit (1) 2,615 2,422 Adjusted Gross Margin 48.5 % 48.6 %

(1) Adjusted Gross profit excludes share-based compensation expense and business acquisition purchase accounting adjustments.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME ($ in millions, except share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 GAAP Net income $ 70 $ 163 $ 419 $ 528 Adjustments to Cost of sales(1) Share-based compensation 3 2 12 9 Purchase accounting adjustments 10 — 10 — Total adjustments to Cost of sales 13 2 22 9 Adjustments to Operating expenses(1) Amortization of intangible assets 40 24 114 104 Acquisition and integration costs 7 3 24 6 Share-based compensation 32 23 163 101 Exit and restructuring costs 76 — 76 17 Total adjustments to Operating expenses 155 50 377 228 Adjustments to Other expense, net(1) Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts — 1 2 2 Investment loss — — 11 6 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 3 (11 ) 18 (5 ) Forward interest rate gain — — — (31 ) Total adjustments to Other expense, net 3 (10 ) 31 (28 ) Income tax effect of adjustments(2) Reported income tax expense 28 45 141 107 Adjusted income tax (50 ) (42 ) (179 ) (143 ) Total adjustments to income tax (22 ) 3 (38 ) (36 ) Total adjustments 149 45 392 173 Non-GAAP Net income $ 219 $ 208 $ 811 $ 701 GAAP earnings per share Basic $ 1.40 $ 3.17 $ 8.24 $ 10.25 Diluted $ 1.39 $ 3.14 $ 8.18 $ 10.18 Non-GAAP earnings per share Basic $ 4.36 $ 4.04 $ 15.96 $ 13.62 Diluted $ 4.33 $ 4.00 $ 15.84 $ 13.52 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 50,239,874 51,542,093 50,820,589 51,494,957 Diluted weighted average and equivalent shares outstanding 50,652,194 51,986,818 51,212,395 51,879,709

