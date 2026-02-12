Zebra Technologies Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Fourth-Quarter Financial Highlights



  • Net sales of $1,475 million; year-over-year increase of 10.6%
  • $76 million exit and restructuring charges for actions to increase focus and productivity
  • Net income of $70 million and net income per diluted share of $1.39, year-over-year decrease of 57.1% and 55.7%, respectively
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 8.3% year-over-year to $4.33
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.5% year-over-year to $326 million
  • $303 million of share repurchases towards its previously announced $500 million 12-month commitment

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZBRA #earnings--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a global leader in digitizing and automating workflows to deliver intelligent operations, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

“We delivered a strong finish to the year as our team continued to advance the strategic priorities that strengthen Zebra’s leadership in digitizing and automating workflows,” said Bill Burns, Chief Executive Officer, Zebra Technologies. “We entered 2026 with a healthy backlog and pipeline, momentum from the Elo Touch acquisition, and a sharper focus on our highest-growth opportunities. We have also made strong progress on our commitment to return capital to shareholders, and our Board of Directors approved an additional $1 billion share repurchase authorization. Zebra is well positioned to deliver innovative solutions for our customers and long-term shareholder value."

$ in millions, except per share amounts

4Q25

4Q24

Change

 

FY25

FY24

Change

Select reported measures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

1,475

 

$

1,334

 

10.6

%

 

$

5,396

 

$

4,981

 

8.3

%

Gross profit

 

698

 

 

648

 

7.7

%

 

 

2,593

 

 

2,413

 

7.5

%

Gross margin

 

47.3

%

 

48.6

%

(130) bps

 

 

48.1

%

 

48.4

%

(30) bps

Net income

 

70

 

 

163

 

(57.1

%)

 

 

419

 

 

528

 

(20.6

%)

Net income margin

 

4.7

%

 

12.2

%

(750) bps

 

 

7.8

%

 

10.6

%

(280) bps

Net income per diluted share

$

1.39

 

$

3.14

 

(55.7

%)

 

$

8.18

 

$

10.18

 

(19.6

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Select Non-GAAP measures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net sales

$

1,475

 

$

1,334

 

10.6

%

 

$

5,396

 

$

4,981

 

8.3

%

Organic net sales growth

 

 

2.5

%

 

 

 

6.2

%

Adjusted gross profit

 

711

 

 

650

 

9.4

%

 

 

2,615

 

 

2,422

 

8.0

%

Adjusted gross margin

 

48.2

%

 

48.7

%

(50) bps

 

 

48.5

%

 

48.6

%

(10) bps

Adjusted EBITDA

 

326

 

 

295

 

10.5

%

 

 

1,170

 

 

1,047

 

11.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

22.1

%

 

22.1

%

0 bps

 

 

21.7

%

 

21.0

%

70 bps

Non-GAAP net income

$

219

 

$

208

 

5.3

%

 

$

811

 

$

701

 

15.7

%

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share

$

4.33

 

$

4.00

 

8.3

%

 

$

15.84

 

$

13.52

 

17.2

%

Net sales were $1,475 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $1,334 million in the prior year. Net Sales in the Connected Frontline ("CF") segment were $854 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $726 million in the prior year. Asset Visibility & Automation ("AVA") segment net sales were $621 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $608 million in the prior year. Consolidated organic net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 2.5% year over year, with a 3.6% increase in the CF segment and 1.3% increase in the AVA segment.

Fourth-quarter 2025 gross profit was $698 million compared to $648 million in the prior year. Gross margin decreased to 47.3% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 48.6% in the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to lower services and software margin. Adjusted gross margin was 48.2% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 48.7% in the prior year.

Operating expenses increased in the fourth quarter of 2025 to $559 million from $423 million in the prior year primarily due to exit and restructuring charges including the previously announced plans to exit our robotics business, as well as the addition of the Elo Touch acquisition. Adjusted operating expenses increased in the fourth quarter of 2025 to $404 million from $373 million in the prior year.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $70 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, compared to net income of $163 million, or $3.14 per diluted share, in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased to $219 million, or $4.33 per diluted share, compared to $208 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased to $326 million, or 22.1% of adjusted net sales, compared to $295 million, or 22.1% of adjusted net sales, in the prior year due to improved operating expense leverage.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $125 million and total debt of $2,511 million.

For the full year 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was $917 million and the Company made capital expenditures of $86 million, resulting in free cash flow of $831 million. The Company acquired Elo Touch and Photoneo for $1,365 million, made share repurchases under its existing authorization of $587 million and had net debt payments of $328 million.

Zebra's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of $1 billion of common stock, which augments the previous $1 billion purchase authorization.

Outlook

First Quarter 2026

The Company expects sales growth between 11% and 15% compared to the prior year. This expectation includes an approximately 10 point favorable impact from acquisitions and foreign currency translation.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter is expected to be between approximately 21% and 22%. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $4.05 to $4.35.

Full Year 2026

The Company expects sales growth between 9% and 13% compared to the prior year. This expectation includes an approximately 7 point favorable impact from acquisitions and foreign currency translation.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year is expected to be approximately 22%. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $17.70 to $18.30. This assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 19%.

Free cash flow is expected to be at least $900 million.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure as discussed under the "Forward-Looking Statements" caption below. This would include items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and that would impact diluted net earnings per share. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Notification

Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of Zebra’s conference call regarding the Company’s financial results. The conference call will be held today at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). To view the webcast, visit the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.zebra.com.

Who is Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) provides the foundation for intelligent operations with an award-winning portfolio of connected frontline, asset visibility and automation solutions powered by AI. Organizations globally across retail, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, healthcare, and other industries rely on us to deliver outcomes today while driving innovation for what's next. Together with our partners, we create new ways of working that improve productivity and empower organizations to be better every day. Learn more at www.zebra.com.

Follow Zebra on our Blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, the statements regarding the company’s outlook. Actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the company’s forward-looking statements. These statements represent estimates only as of the date they were made. Zebra undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason after the date of this release.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Zebra’s industry, market conditions, general domestic and international economic conditions, and other factors. These factors include customer acceptance of Zebra’s offerings and competitors' offerings, and the potential effects of emerging technologies and changes in customer requirements. The effect of global market conditions, and the availability of credit and capital markets volatility may have adverse effects on Zebra, its suppliers and its customers. In addition, natural disasters, man-made disasters, public health issues (including pandemics), and cybersecurity incidents may have negative effects on Zebra's business and results of operations. Zebra's ability to purchase sufficient materials, parts, and components, and ability to provide services, software and products to meet customer demand could negatively impact Zebra's results of operations and customer relationships. Profits and profitability will be affected by Zebra’s ability to control manufacturing and operating costs. Because of its debt, interest rates and financial market conditions may also have an adverse impact on results. Foreign exchange rates, customs duties and trade policies may have an adverse effect on financial results because of the global nature of Zebra's business. The impacts of changes in foreign and domestic governmental policies, regulations, or laws, as well as the outcome of litigation or tax matters in which Zebra may be involved are other factors that could adversely affect Zebra's business and results of operations. The success of integrating acquisitions could also adversely affect profitability, reported results and the company’s competitive position in its industry. These and other factors could have an adverse effect on Zebra’s sales, gross profit margins and results of operations and increase the volatility of Zebra's financial results. When used in this release and documents referenced, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “outlook,” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Descriptions of certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could adversely affect the Company’s future operations and results can be found in Zebra’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains certain Non-GAAP financial measures, consisting of “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA margin,” “adjusted gross margin,” “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted net sales,” “adjusted operating expenses,” “EBITDA,” “free cash flow,” “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share,” “non-GAAP earnings per share,” “non-GAAP net income,” “organic net sales,” and “organic net sales growth.” Management presents these measures to focus on the on-going operations and believes it is useful to investors because they enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results. The company believes it is useful to present non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude certain significant items, as a means to understand the performance of its ongoing operations and how management views the business. Please see the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables and accompanying disclosures at the end of this press release for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP financial measures herein, including the items reflected in adjusted net earnings calculations. These measures, however, should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.

The company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis (including the information under “Outlook” above) where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that have not yet occurred, are out of the company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and that would impact diluted net earnings per share, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

As a global company, Zebra's operating results reported in U.S. dollars are affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations because the underlying foreign currencies in which the company transacts change in value over time compared to the U.S. dollar; accordingly, the company presents certain organic growth financial information, which includes impacts of foreign currency translation, to provide a framework to assess how the company’s businesses performed excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Foreign currency impact represents the difference in results that are attributable to fluctuations in the currency exchange rates used to convert the results for businesses where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. This impact is calculated by translating current period results at the currency exchange rates used in the comparable prior year period as well as removing realized cash flow hedge gains and losses from both the current and prior year periods. The company believes these measures should be considered a supplement to and not in lieu of the company’s performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except share data)

 

 

December 31,

 

2025

 

2024

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

125

 

 

$

901

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $1 million each as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively

 

801

 

 

 

692

 

Inventories, net

 

729

 

 

 

693

 

Income tax receivable

 

31

 

 

 

20

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

110

 

 

 

134

 

Total Current assets

 

1,796

 

 

 

2,440

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

353

 

 

 

305

 

Right-of-use lease assets

 

166

 

 

 

167

 

Goodwill

 

4,727

 

 

 

3,891

 

Other intangibles, net

 

809

 

 

 

422

 

Deferred income taxes

 

414

 

 

 

512

 

Other long-term assets

 

237

 

 

 

231

 

Total Assets

$

8,502

 

 

$

7,968

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

$

141

 

 

$

79

 

Accounts payable

 

695

 

 

 

633

 

Accrued liabilities

 

558

 

 

 

503

 

Deferred revenue

 

446

 

 

 

453

 

Income taxes payable

 

12

 

 

 

36

 

Total Current liabilities

 

1,852

 

 

 

1,704

 

Long-term debt

 

2,361

 

 

 

2,092

 

Long-term lease liabilities

 

157

 

 

 

155

 

Deferred income taxes

 

32

 

 

 

57

 

Long-term deferred revenue

 

396

 

 

 

304

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

116

 

 

 

70

 

Total Liabilities

 

4,914

 

 

 

4,382

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 150,000,000 shares; issued 72,151,857 shares

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

814

 

 

 

669

 

Treasury stock at cost, 22,558,911 and 20,645,798 shares as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively

 

(2,488

)

 

 

(1,900

)

Retained earnings

 

5,279

 

 

 

4,860

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(18

)

 

 

(44

)

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

3,588

 

 

 

3,586

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

$

8,502

 

 

$

7,968

 

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

Net sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible products

$

1,220

 

 

$

1,085

 

 

$

4,418

 

 

$

4,016

 

Services and software

 

255

 

 

 

249

 

 

 

978

 

 

 

965

 

Total Net sales

 

1,475

 

 

 

1,334

 

 

 

5,396

 

 

 

4,981

 

Cost of sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible products

 

644

 

 

 

561

 

 

 

2,296

 

 

 

2,100

 

Services and software

 

133

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

507

 

 

 

468

 

Total Cost of sales

 

777

 

 

 

686

 

 

 

2,803

 

 

 

2,568

 

Gross profit

 

698

 

 

 

648

 

 

 

2,593

 

 

 

2,413

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and marketing

 

175

 

 

 

151

 

 

 

653

 

 

 

600

 

Research and development

 

152

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

593

 

 

 

563

 

General and administrative

 

109

 

 

 

107

 

 

 

433

 

 

 

381

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

40

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

104

 

Acquisition and integration costs

 

7

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

6

 

Exit and restructuring costs

 

76

 

 

 

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

17

 

Total Operating expenses

 

559

 

 

 

423

 

 

 

1,893

 

 

 

1,671

 

Operating income

 

139

 

 

 

225

 

 

 

700

 

 

 

742

 

Other (loss) income, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

 

(3

)

 

 

11

 

 

 

(18

)

 

 

5

 

Interest expense, net

 

(37

)

 

 

(27

)

 

 

(108

)

 

 

(98

)

Other expense, net

 

(1

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(14

)

 

 

(14

)

Total Other expense, net

 

(41

)

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(140

)

 

 

(107

)

Income before income tax

 

98

 

 

 

208

 

 

 

560

 

 

 

635

 

Income tax expense

 

28

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

141

 

 

 

107

 

Net income

$

70

 

 

$

163

 

 

$

419

 

 

$

528

 

Basic earnings per share

$

1.40

 

 

$

3.17

 

 

$

8.24

 

 

$

10.25

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.39

 

 

$

3.14

 

 

$

8.18

 

 

$

10.18

 

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2025

 

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

419

 

 

$

528

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

185

 

 

 

172

 

Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and other assets

 

45

 

 

 

 

Equity-settled share-based compensation

 

163

 

 

 

89

 

Deferred income taxes

 

21

 

 

 

(94

)

Unrealized gain on forward interest rate swaps

 

 

 

 

(31

)

Other, net

 

14

 

 

 

14

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(39

)

 

 

(181

)

Inventories, net

 

54

 

 

 

105

 

Other assets

 

6

 

 

 

9

 

Accounts payable

 

1

 

 

 

176

 

Accrued liabilities

 

(29

)

 

 

131

 

Deferred revenue

 

75

 

 

 

(13

)

Income taxes

 

(1

)

 

 

68

 

Settlement liability

 

 

 

 

(45

)

Cash receipts on forward interest rate swaps

 

 

 

 

86

 

Other operating activities

 

3

 

 

 

(1

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

917

 

 

 

1,013

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

(1,365

)

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(86

)

 

 

(59

)

Proceeds from sale (purchases) of short-term investments

 

 

 

 

5

 

Proceeds from the sale of long-term investments

 

1

 

 

 

 

Purchases of long-term investments

 

(5

)

 

 

(3

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(1,455

)

 

 

(57

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of debt

 

347

 

 

 

651

 

Payments of debt

 

(19

)

 

 

(694

)

Payment of debt issuance costs, extinguishment costs and discounts

 

 

 

 

(9

)

Payments for repurchases of common stock

 

(587

)

 

 

(47

)

Net payments related to share-based compensation plans

 

(14

)

 

 

(30

)

Change in unremitted cash collections from servicing factored receivables

 

34

 

 

 

(61

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(239

)

 

 

(190

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash

 

1

 

 

 

(3

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash

 

(776

)

 

 

763

 

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period

 

901

 

 

 

138

 

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period

$

125

 

 

$

901

 

Less restricted cash, included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

125

 

 

$

901

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

 

 

 

Income taxes paid

$

134

 

 

$

124

 

Interest paid, net of forward interest rate swaps

$

129

 

 

$

55

 

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2025

 

CF

 

AVA

 

Consolidated

Consolidated Reported GAAP Net sales growth

17.6 %

 

2.1 %

 

10.6 %

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of foreign currency translations (1)

(0.8) %

 

(0.1) %

 

(0.6) %

Impact of acquisitions (2)

(13.2) %

 

(0.7) %

 

(7.5) %

Consolidated Organic Net sales growth

3.6 %

 

1.3 %

 

2.5 %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31, 2025

 

CF

 

AVA

 

Consolidated

Consolidated Reported GAAP Net sales growth

9.1 %

 

7.5 %

 

8.3 %

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of acquisitions (2)

(3.5)

 

(0.5) %

 

(2.1) %

Consolidated Organic Net sales growth

5.6 %

 

7.0 %

 

6.2 %

(1)

Operating results reported in U.S. Dollars are affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Foreign currency translation impact represents the difference in results that are attributable to fluctuations in the currency exchange rates used to convert the results for businesses where the functional currency is not the U.S. Dollar. This impact is calculated by translating the current period results at the currency exchange rates used in the comparable prior year period as well as removing realized cash flow hedge gains and losses from both the current and prior year periods.

(2)

For purposes of computing Organic Net sales growth, amounts directly attributable to business acquisitions are excluded for twelve months following their respective acquisitions.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN

($ in millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

Consolidated

 

Consolidated

GAAP

 

 

 

Reported Net sales

$

1,475

 

 

$

1,334

 

Reported Gross profit

 

698

 

 

 

648

 

Gross Margin

 

47.3

%

 

 

48.6

%

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

 

 

 

Adjusted Net sales

$

1,475

 

 

$

1,334

 

Adjusted Gross profit (1)

 

711

 

 

 

650

 

Adjusted Gross Margin

 

48.2

%

 

 

48.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

Consolidated

 

Consolidated

GAAP

 

 

 

Reported Net sales

$

5,396

 

 

$

4,981

 

Reported Gross profit

 

2,593

 

 

 

2,413

 

Gross Margin

 

48.1

%

 

 

48.4

%

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

 

 

 

Adjusted Net sales

$

5,396

 

 

$

4,981

 

Adjusted Gross profit (1)

 

2,615

 

 

 

2,422

 

Adjusted Gross Margin

 

48.5

%

 

 

48.6

%

(1)

Adjusted Gross profit excludes share-based compensation expense and business acquisition purchase accounting adjustments.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

($ in millions, except share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

GAAP Net income

$

70

 

 

$

163

 

 

$

419

 

 

$

528

 

Adjustments to Cost of sales(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

3

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

9

 

Purchase accounting adjustments

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments to Cost of sales

 

13

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

9

 

Adjustments to Operating expenses(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

40

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

104

 

Acquisition and integration costs

 

7

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

6

 

Share-based compensation

 

32

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

101

 

Exit and restructuring costs

 

76

 

 

 

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

17

 

Total adjustments to Operating expenses

 

155

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

377

 

 

 

228

 

Adjustments to Other expense, net(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Investment loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

6

 

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

 

3

 

 

 

(11

)

 

 

18

 

 

 

(5

)

Forward interest rate gain

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(31

)

Total adjustments to Other expense, net

 

3

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

31

 

 

 

(28

)

Income tax effect of adjustments(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported income tax expense

 

28

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

141

 

 

 

107

 

Adjusted income tax

 

(50

)

 

 

(42

)

 

 

(179

)

 

 

(143

)

Total adjustments to income tax

 

(22

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

(38

)

 

 

(36

)

Total adjustments

 

149

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

392

 

 

 

173

 

Non-GAAP Net income

$

219

 

 

$

208

 

 

$

811

 

 

$

701

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.40

 

 

$

3.17

 

 

$

8.24

 

 

$

10.25

 

Diluted

$

1.39

 

 

$

3.14

 

 

$

8.18

 

 

$

10.18

 

Non-GAAP earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

4.36

 

 

$

4.04

 

 

$

15.96

 

 

$

13.62

 

Diluted

$

4.33

 

 

$

4.00

 

 

$

15.84

 

 

$

13.52

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

 

50,239,874

 

 

 

51,542,093

 

 

 

50,820,589

 

 

 

51,494,957

 

Diluted weighted average and equivalent shares outstanding

 

50,652,194

 

 

 

51,986,818

 

 

 

51,212,395

 

 

 

51,879,709

 


