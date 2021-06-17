Zebra Medical Vision Wins UK Government funding for its AI Based Osteoporotic Fracture Prevention Model

SHEFAYIM, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai—Zebra Medical Vision, the deep-learning medical imaging analytics company, is one of selected organisations to receive the funding, which was announced on June 16, 2021. The AI Award is making £140 million available over four years to accelerate the testing and evaluation of artificial intelligence technologies which meet the aims set out in the NHS Long Term Plan.

The Award aims to increase the impact of AI-driven technologies to help solve clinical and operational challenges across the NHS and care settings. It will speed up the most promising technologies through the regulatory process by building an evidence base to demonstrate the effectiveness and safety of AI-driven technologies in health and social care.

With this Award, Zebra Medical Vision will be able to clinically validate the value of AI as part of population level opportunistic screening for patients across the NHS, while further developing the preventative care pathway to identify people at risk of osteoporosis, positioning the technology for NHS-wide adoption. In collaboration with respected partners, The Royal Osteoporosis Society, and the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge, the award will facilitate a multi-centre, multi-year study within five diverse NHS sites, evidencing how the AI-enabled vertebral fracture pathway will work in reality to impact patient outcomes.

“This grant is another milestone in our path towards a fully comprehensive and scalable AI solution for population health domains. This prestigious grant is joining our R&D collaboration with NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde to co-develop AI-enabled osteoporosis prevention services,” says Zohar Elhanani, CEO of Zebra Medical Vision. “We’re honoured to be chosen by the NHS time after time and are thankful for the opportunity to demonstrate our groundbreaking technology in the areas of vertebral fractures for the benefit of the broader population.”

The AI Award is one of the programmes that make up the NHS AI Lab, led by NHSX and delivered in partnership with the Accelerated Access Collaborative (AAC) and National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).

Dan Bamford, Deputy Director AI Award, Accelerated Access Collaborative, said:



‘Congratulations to Zebra Medical Vision on their success as one of our winners in Round 2 of the AI Award. We look forward to working with them as they develop and test their technology further, so that more patients can benefit from this cutting-edge artificial intelligence.’

Dr Indra Joshi, Director of AI, NHSX, said:



‘With this latest round of AI Award winners, we now have an incredible breadth of expertise across a wide range of clinical and operational areas. Through this award, Zebra Medical Vision will be at the forefront of applying artificial intelligence in new ways to transform health and care.’

About Zebra Medical Vision

Zebra Medical Vision’s AI solutions empower healthcare systems to identify patients at risk of having chronic disease, allowing them to fill treatment gaps and initiate preventative care.

Analyzing millions of clinical images in real time, the AI-based solution detects various medical indications and immediately alerts relevant healthcare stakeholders triggering new care pathways. Zebra Medical Vision’s solutions integrate into existing radiology workflows, including cardiology, bone health, and the world’s first multi-modality triage for Mammograms, CTs, and X-rays.

Website: https://www.zebra-med.com/

About NHSX



NHSX is a joint unit of teams from the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England and Improvement, driving forward the digital transformation of health and social care. www.nhsx.nhs.uk

The Accelerated Access Collaborative (AAC) is a unique partnership between patient groups, government bodies, industry and NHS bodies, working together to streamline the adoption of new innovations in healthcare. www.england.nhs.uk/aac

The National Institute for Health and Research (NIHR) provides the people, facilities, and technology that enable research to thrive. www.nihr.ac.uk

Contacts

Media:



Alona Stein



ReBlonde for Zebra Medical Vision



alona@reblonde.com