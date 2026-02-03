ZCG-Backed VENU+ Announces Acquisition of VLocker

Acquisition of Australian Electronic Locker Leader Strengthens VENU+’s Presence Across Asia and the Global Guest Experience Ecosystem

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VENU+, the leading global provider of tech-enabled guest mobility, storage, and entertainment solutions for the world’s top amusement destinations, today announced the acquisition of VLocker, a leading electronic locker system provider headquartered in Australia.

Founded more than 30 years ago, VLocker has been a trusted global leader in the design, manufacture, installation, and management of electronic locker systems. The company currently serves more than 700 high-traffic venues worldwide, delivering secure, cashless, and technology-driven storage solutions.

“The acquisition of VLocker represents an important milestone in our global growth strategy,” said John Dunlap, Chief Executive Officer of VENU+. “By combining VLocker’s advanced electronic locker offerings across Asia with VENU+’s platform, we are expanding our presence in markets such as Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, and further establishing VENU+ as the premier global provider of tech-enabled revenue-share solutions. We look forward to working alongside the VLocker team to set a new standard for smart locker solutions worldwide.”

“At ZCG, we are focused on building enduring category leaders by providing capital, resources, expertise, and hands-on partnership,” said James J. Zenni, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG. “The acquisition of VLocker exemplifies this approach and highlights how VENU+’s technology-enabled platform is positioned to accelerate growth and extend its global reach. We look forward to continuing to work closely with John and the VENU+ team as they execute on this next phase of expansion.”

The acquisition follows VENU+’s recently announced acquisition of Tiburon Lockers, reinforcing the company’s momentum and continued investment in expanding its smart locker and guest mobility platform.

About VENU+

VENU+ is the world’s #1 provider of full-service, tech-enabled solutions that generate revenue and improve the guest experience for top entertainment destinations across the globe. VENU+ offers an industry-leading range of solutions, including guest mobility, smart lockers, souvenir coins, photo capture, and entertainment. The company employs more than 400 professionals and operates in all 50 states and across 13 countries and four continents. For additional information, please visit www.VENUplus.com.

VENU+ is a portfolio company of ZCG Private Equity, the private equity arm of ZCG, a privately held global firm.

About VLocker

VLocker is an innovative, electronic locker system company with over 30 years' experience in the locker business, having supplied lockers to over 700 locations globally.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held global firm comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, and technology development and solutions.

ZCG’s investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies.

For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested tens of billions of dollars of capital. ZCG has a global team comprised of approximately 400 professionals. ZCG is headquartered in New York, with seven affiliated offices, across five countries. For more information on ZCG, please visit www.zcg.com.

You can also learn more about ZCGC, the business consulting services platform of ZCG, at www.zcgc.com, and explore ZCG’s technology affiliate, Haptiq, at www.haptiq.com.

