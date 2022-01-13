Zayo Group to Acquire QOS Networks From M/C Partners

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global provider of fiber-based communications solutions, today announced the acquisition of QOS Networks, the preeminent provider of SD-WAN and edge managed services, from majority owner M/C Partners.

QOS Networks offers a market-leading SD-WAN and global network management solution for large enterprises. QOS uses an AIops-driven network operations platform and proactive network management to deliver the full potential of SD-WAN. As a division of Zayo, the QOS brand will be retained and CEO Frank Cittadino will take on the role of SVP of Edge Services for Zayo.

“As we begin our next phase of growth with Zayo, QOS Networks will continue to focus on driving highly automated SD-WAN solutions for enterprise customers,” said Cittadino. “M/C Partners played a pivotal role in our growth and maturity in helping establish QOS Networks as a leading SDWAN service provider. Throughout our partnership with M/C Partners, Travis Keller and team stayed focused on enabling the management team while challenging us to drive the transformative solutions which was the support that drove QOS Networks to a great outcome.”

M/C Partners invested in QOS Networks in September 2020. Since then, under the leadership of Cittadino, QOS has expanded its leadership team, adding a new Chief Revenue Officer Chris Nein and Chief Operating Officer Tyler Nau.

“It has been a pleasure working with the QOS team and we are thrilled with this outcome,” said M/C Partners Partner Travis Keller. “Together, Frank and team deliver a powerful business vision, operational excellence and market leading technology. It was not surprising that this captured the attention of Zayo and proved to be a great fit with their strategy.”

The acquisition positions Zayo as a premier provider of edge network services – bringing together global fiber infrastructure reach with a leading network services offer from QOS.

Financial details were not disclosed. M/C Partners is also a founding investor in Zayo.

About Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.



Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world’s most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo’s 126,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo’s communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center connectivity solutions. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit https://zayo.com.

About QOS Networks



QOS Networks is the leading managed service provider helping companies through their digital transformation. At its core, QOS provides the world’s best quality of service to empower IT teams and Lines of Business to be highly productive with complete solutions from edge to cloud. Headquartered in Irvine, California, QOS turns network data into actionable insights through advanced monitoring, analytics, and management – enabled by automation and AI – so customers can proactively discover opportunities that will strengthen their organization. For more information, please visit: qosnetworks.com.

About M/C Partners



M/C Partners is a private equity firm focused on small and mid-size businesses in the digital infrastructure and technology services sectors. For more than three decades M/C Partners has invested $2.4 billion of capital in over 140 companies, leveraging its deep industry expertise to understand long-term secular trends and identify growth opportunities. The firm is currently investing its eighth fund, partnering with promising companies and leadership teams to support, scale, and improve operations and maximize value. For more information, visit https://mcpartners.com.

