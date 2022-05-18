Zapata Computing Welcomes Gregg R. Carman as Chief Revenue Officer

Tech Industry Veteran Brings Strong Track Record of Driving Exponential Revenue Growth to Enterprise Quantum Software Leader

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zapata Computing, a leading enterprise software company for quantum solutions, today announced that the company has added Gregg Carman as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Carman brings nearly three decades of experience helping technology pioneers drive exponential revenue growth through an exceptional blend of leadership, strategic guidance and execution. At Zapata, Carman will oversee all aspects of sales and revenue, customer solutions delivery as well as product, and will be responsible for building the company’s market share across the quantum computing landscape.

“Gregg is joining Zapata Computing at the perfect time,” said Christopher Savoie, Co-Founder and CEO of Zapata Computing. “We’re seeing growth in recurring revenue and momentum in the market. Bringing Gregg into the mix adds fuel to the fire as we continue to grow our market footprint and strengthen our platform for our customers. We’re excited to have him on board.”

Carman has a distinguished track record spanning various technology sectors including analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), workplace technology, Internet of Things (IoT) and CRM. Most recently he served as the CRO of Nuvolo, a workplace software company, where he helped grow new annual recurring revenue (ARR) significantly while expanding adoption in new global and vertical markets. Carman also served as a senior executive at several noteworthy tech companies including C3.ai, Humanyze, Mattersight, SAP, and Siebel Systems.

“Throughout my career I’ve been involved with businesses at nearly every stage of growth – from startup to enterprise – and I see a tremendous opportunity ahead with Zapata Computing in its current growth trajectory,” added Carman. “Quantum computing represents the future of technology and Zapata is directly at the intersection of today and tomorrow – setting up enterprises for the next wave of innovation around the corner.”

Carman starts as CRO of Zapata on May 16th and will report directly to Dr. Savoie. For more information about Zapata Computing or to learn more about the positions the company has available, please visit www.zapatacomputing.com.

Zapata Computing, Inc. builds quantum-ready applications® for enterprise on Orquestra®, the computational workflow platform for quantum computing. Orquestra integrates best-in-class classical and quantum technology, including Zapata’s leading-edge algorithms, open-source libraries in Python, and more. Zapata has pioneered new quantum-classical methods in ML, optimization and simulation to maximize value from near-term quantum devices, and partners closely with hardware providers across the quantum ecosystem such as Amazon, D-Wave, Google, Quantinuum, IBM, IonQ and Rigetti. Learn more at ZapataComputing.com.

