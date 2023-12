Zapata AI CEO Christopher Savoie Appointed 2024 QED-C Quantum Law Chair

The Zapata AI Co-founder brings a depth of legal expertise on AI and data security and will prioritize taking on issues surrounding export control and intellectual property.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zapata Computing, Inc. (“Zapata AI”), the Industrial Generative AI company, today announced that its CEO and co-founder Christopher Savoie has been appointed the 2024 Chair of the Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C) Quantum Law Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). As Chair, Christopher will focus the committee’s attention on pressing export control and intellectual property issues to accelerate innovation in the quantum computing industry.





“It is an honor to serve as the QED-C Law TAC Chair in 2024,” said Savoie. “I look forward to continuing the consortium’s excellent recent work in export control and reinvigorating our efforts in the realm of intellectual property, particularly around advising the USPTO. As chair I will also seek to take on immigration and workforce legal issues. We need to rigorously examine the impact these issues have on the industry in the context of an inherently global quantum workforce and supply chain. This includes outreach to policy makers on the positive and negative impacts that legislation could have in this area.”

“QED-C is delighted that Christopher Savoie will be taking over as Chair of the Quantum Law TAC. His expertise in legal aspects of quantum technologies from a business and policy perspective, as well as his prior experience in various roles in QED-C make him ideally suited to the position,” noted QED-C Executive Director Celia Merzbacher.

Savoie was a founding member of the QED-C governing board in 2018, co-founding the Quantum Law TAC and serving as its inaugural chair. He is also a licensed attorney and previously served as the Vice-Chairman of the Big Data Committee of the American Bar Association. Savoie is a published legal expert on liability issues surrounding artificial intelligence, big data, information security and data privacy. He has also lectured and taught continuing legal education courses on these subjects.

QED-C is a consortium of stakeholders with 250 members from across industry, academia, and government, managed by SRI, that aims to enable and grow the quantum industry. QED-C was established with support from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) as part of the Federal strategy for advancing quantum information science and as called for by the National Quantum Initiative Act enacted in 2018. QED-C participants are working together to identify gaps in technology, standards, and workforce and to address those gaps through collaboration.

About Zapata AI:

Zapata AI is the Industrial Generative AI company, revolutionizing how enterprises solve their hardest problems with its powerful suite of Generative AI software. By combining numerical and text-based solutions, Zapata AI empowers industrial-scale commercial, government and military/defense enterprises to leverage large language models and numerical generative models better, faster, and more efficiently—delivering solutions to drive growth, savings and unprecedented insight. With proprietary science and engineering techniques and the Orquestra® platform, Zapata AI is accelerating Generative AI’s impact in Industry. The Company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. On September 6, 2023, Zapata AI entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WNNR), the consummation of which, subject to customary closing conditions, will result in Zapata AI becoming a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit: https://www.zapata.ai

