HEINEKEN Teams Up With Blue Yonder To Improve Demand Planning

Global brewer works with Blue Yonder to support its strategic roadmap toward improved customer experience and sustainability

AMSTERDAM & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HEINEKEN, the world’s most international brewer, confirms Blue Yonder as a vendor of trust to further transform its supply chain planning capability. The global brewer will implement Blue Yonder Cognitive Demand Planning, a next generation cloud-native, microservices-based SaaS solution, that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to improve forecast accuracy and reduce bias by considering dynamic external and internal variables.





HEINEKEN has been implementing Blue Yonder solutions for multiple years unlocking value for its business, especially with the potential to improve forecast accuracy through ML demand forecasting solution. HEINEKEN has selected Blue Yonder, as one of the current major supply chain solution providers, to future proof its demand planning process and leverage AI/ML, autonomous scenario planning, planning process orchestration and solution extensibility.

“We want to continuously improve our supply chain processes and adopting Blue Yonder Cognitive Demand Planning is an important step in that ambition. Working together with Blue Yonder will support us in our ambition to become the best-connected brewer and foster functional excellence in demand planning, leading to improved customer experience. And with the right supply response it could generate a positive impact on our sustainability targets as well, for example by reduced write-offs and less goods movements,” said Corneel Hindriks, manager, Digital & Technology – Global Planning, HEINEKEN.

Once the Blue Yonder Cognitive Demand Planning solution is implemented, HEINEKEN expects to achieve the following benefits:

Make more informed, data-driven decisions: get all the real-world and business data HEINEKEN needs in a unified data cloud and integrate all planning processes to make better decisions – with speed and scale.

Manage complexity and boost accuracy: combine the best output from statistical forecasting and extensible ML to deliver higher forecast accuracy and reduce bias.

Respond faster: compress the planning cycle and empower planners to drive strategy and respond in the moment, not on a fixed schedule.

Create and deploy customized and extended solutions: build, test and confidently deploy customized and extended ML models, workflows, personalized user experiences, and business logic at production scale with minimal effort.

Consumer goods companies are currently encountering challenges due to fluctuations in demand caused by inflation, supply chain disruptions, evolving consumer habits, and a growing demand for more sustainable products and processes. These industry dynamics pose a significant challenge for conventional forecasting methods. Blue Yonder Cognitive Demand Planning solution, which sits on Microsoft Azure, addresses these challenges with a new generation of AI-based capabilities, transforming the way companies around the world collaborate, predict, plan and make decisions.

“We are proud to bring our contribution as supply chain management leaders in supporting HEINEKEN’s mission to become the best-connected brewer. Blue Yonder’s future-proof solution helps a brewer like HEINEKEN to adapt to new external dynamics and changing market conditions, ensuring their supply chains remain agile, sustainable and competitive. Thanks to Blue Yonder Cognitive Demand Planning, HEINEKEN can optimize its supply chain and ensure that customers can always enjoy their preferred beers and beyond all over the world,” said Terry Turner, President, Manufacturing, Blue Yonder.

About Heineken

HEINEKEN is the world’s most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 350 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN’s over 90,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through “Brew a Better World”, sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, maltings, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. The most recent information is available on the Company’s website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. For press inquiry please contact pressoffice@heineken.com.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformation. Global retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers leverage Blue Yonder to optimize their supply chains from planning through fulfillment, delivery and returns. Blue Yonder’s AI-embedded, interoperable supply chain solutions are connected end-to-end via a unified platform and data cloud, enabling businesses to collaborate in real time across functions, which supports more agile decision-making, improved customer satisfaction, profitable growth, and more resilient, sustainable supply chains. Blue Yonder – Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

