YuJa’s Third Quarter Updates Include Improvements to Hardware Hub Firmware, Video Platform, Browser Capture and Accessibility Tools

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc. announces a number of new and improved product features for its Enterprise Video Platform and related media products. The enhanced offering through product development is another way the company is working to better serve its clients in education, nonprofit, government and other corporate settings.

“Our product development team and engineers are second to none when it comes to not only increasing ease of use, but taking user requests and making them a reality,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa. “Our goal is to help institutions and organizations create and distribute video with a scalable, easy-to-use and affordable platform that also drives efficiency and accessibility.”

Atop the list of improvements include updates to the Hardware Hub Firmware:

Device Profile Management tools were added so users can define room types and configure recording sources directly within the Admin Panel.

A new local preview of screen and webcam sources connected to the Hub is now available for organizations that use the YuJa Hardware Appliance to record lecture room connector.

A number of Enterprise Video Platform improvements were implemented. Highlights include:

A redesigned Media Chooser, which provides users with a more structured set of workflows to create, upload and share recordings and media content in the LMS.

A Blackboard Collaborate Enterprise Connector, which makes the Video Platform a central repository for all media content — no matter where it was generated.

A new Watch History feature that helps viewers keep track of videos they’ve watched.

Improved Data Management and Archiving tools that allow the creation of recurring policies and actions for data.

Browser Capture also saw a host of improvements, including:

A refreshed user experience offers a more intuitive interface, better control of source recording and previewing of active sources.

More flexibility in viewing options for multi-streamed content, as well as the ability to select viewing side-by-side, picture-in-picture or single source.

Accessibility improvements for YuJa Panorama include:

Support for D2L Brightspace LMS, which helps instructors ensure they’re providing accessible course content to students using D2L. Panorama seamlessly generates multiple accessible variants of the course-material in the background including HTML, Electronic Braille, EPUB, Audio (Speech-to-Text), High Contrast, and Tagged PDF files.

“Severity Scores” are assigned to each accessibility issue flagged by Panorama’s AI to show minor, major and severe issues.

Instructors can now view a detailed breakdown of files that qualify for an accessibility error by issue type, which makes improving digital accessibility using AI flagged issues even easier.

The Video Conference Platform was improved with smaller bug fixes and improvements, along with:

The capability to eject a user from a Video Conference Session and to keep the user from rejoining.

Localized support for Spanish and Portuguese speaking users.

A click-and-go Video Conference Scheduler, which makes starting a session even easier.

In addition to the highlights above, hundreds of other bug fixes and improvements help ensure the YuJa suite of products is helping institutions provide quality videos in a secure, scalable and compliant manner.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, enterprise accessibility, digital archiving and compliance. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

