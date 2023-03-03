YuJa, Inc. Continues Innovation in Ed-Tech Space With New, Enhanced Features Across its Portfolio

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ed-tech solution leader YuJa, Inc. has released a number of new and updated features to build on the strength of its suite of software products. Built with higher education in mind, products include the flagship YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, YuJa Video Conferencing Platform, YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility, YuJa Himalayas Enterprise Archiving Platform, YuJa Engage Student Response System, and YuJa Verity Test Proctoring.

“Our goal is to provide a comprehensive suite of tools that can meet all of an institution’s ed-tech needs,” said Dr. Ajit Singh, YuJa’s Chief Executive Officer. “To that end, we’re constantly adding new features, updating products, and enhancing the user experience, often based on feedback from our customers. We take pride in being responsive, innovative, and flexible to serve institutions of all sizes with tools they need and that everyone can use.”

Highlighted feature introductions and updates are listed below.

Enterprise Video Platform

New to the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform is a Blue-Green Version Self-Selection. A complement to the Continuous Update Architecture, this allows institutions to delay their Video Platform by one release cycle. By providing the flexibility to align version updates to an institution’s academic calendar, administrators can choose to remain on an older version of the Video Platform. The Video Platform’s EnterpriseTube, or the public face for your institution, now supports the addition of non-video content such as PDFs, text files, Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, and more.

In addition, content creators can now take advantage of the industry-standard srcset, which enables them to create responsive images to help save bandwidth by displaying the correct resolution for their screen. Other highlights include that filtered audit logs can be downloaded, a video quiz sync report has been added that resends bulk grades to the LMS gradebook. Dozens of small feature updates and enhancements have also been implemented.

YuJa Verity for Test Proctoring

YuJa’s test proctoring platform, YuJa Verity, has introduced Live Proctoring. Currently in beta, YuJa Verity now provides human-controlled live proctoring sessions in conjunction with the established AI-based reports. Instructors can enable the feature within their quiz settings and set specific time slots for tests to be monitored. Students then have the flexibility to register for slots that best suit their needs. It also now supports D2L Brightspace and Blackboard Learn, and provides the ability to exempt students who are already within a physically proctored environment.

YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility

YuJa’s Digital Accessibility Platform, YuJa Panorama, now has a new content repository for creating accessible media, which aligns with the goal of providing a centralized digital accessibility strategy with learning organizations. Content repositories can be used by individuals and departments to enable self-management of digital content. Additionally, Panorama now has an accessibility suggestion that detects if captions are available for linked YouTube videos, which helps build on the Real-Time Accessibility Engine capabilities. Faster HTML to PDF processing speeds, new Alternative Format and Accessibility reports from the LTI app, and feedback submission forms are among the dozens of other updates to the platform.

YuJa Engage Student Response System

The YuJa Engage Student Response System now integrates with Blackboard Ultra 1.3 and Canvas LTI 1.3, so institutions can enable polls and surveys to be created and published directly to courses, as well as have grades sync to their LMS gradebook. Further, the Microsoft PowerPoint ribbon plugin now provides instructors with quick access to their institution from the sign-in panel and offers faster processing speeds for inserting polls questions into their slides.

Video Conference Platform

Video Conference Platform users will notice that the number of simultaneous video participants has increased to 140, with dial-in users increasing to eight. Additionally, presenters can now share their audio source when presenting a screen, and the live chat profanity filter automatically detects and censors inappropriate language during live sessions.

