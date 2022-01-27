YuJa, Inc. Announces Integration with Webex to Power Hybrid Work Solutions

YuJa Available in New Webex App Hub

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc., a leader in enterprise video solutions, announces its integration with Webex, a video conferencing and collaboration product suite aimed at powering hybrid work worldwide. YuJa is now available in the newly launched Webex App Hub.

The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform enables institutions of all sizes to create, store and manage media, with tools to facilitate lecture capture, video management, live streaming, video test proctoring, digital archiving and compliance, digital media accessibility, and more.

The Webex App Hub is one of a bevy of new innovations and features Webex is adding to its unified communications platform to drive an enhanced user experience and allow them to do exceptional work across the globe.

With YuJa and Webex integration, organizational administrators can import and manage Webex Cloud recordings into the Video Platform seamlessly, streamlining workflows and helping make content accessible anywhere at any time. Webex Cloud recordings can be imported into the Video Platform and managed within the Admin Panel.

“YuJa is a market leader in enterprise media creation and management solutions. This integration helps deliver on our commitment to create scalable, cloud-hosted solutions while also powering hybrid work. Together, Webex and YuJa can help organizations amplify their work and enhance collaboration with innovative, flexible, inclusive, and secure partnerships,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

“The Webex Platform enables third-party developers to directly extend key collaboration workflows for our customers,” said Jason Copeland, VP Product, Webex Platform. “With YuJa, organizations can create and deliver media solutions within the Webex environment.”

Get the YuJa app on the Webex App Hub: apphub.webex.com.

About YuJa, Inc.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

