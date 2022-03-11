YuJa, Inc. Announces Integration With PlayPosit to Enable More Interactivity in Video and Media Content

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Media Solution Provider YuJa, Inc. announces an integration with PlayPosit, an online learning environment that facilitates interactivity in assessments and works both with YuJa and an institution’s Learning Management System (LMS).

The PlayPosit integration allows institutional partners to add interactivity and accountability to all hosted video content. Once the integration is completed by a college or university’s administrator, instructors or designers can pull YuJa content directly into PlayPosit and add interactions such as embedded questions, free response opportunities, polls, discussions, annotations, and other media elements. Additionally, captions can be automatically added to the PlayPosit player with YuJa.

“This integration is another way YuJa helps institutions of all sizes create interactive, easy-to-use videos and media content in a scalable, cost-effective manner,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We work closely with our partners to provide seamless integration and to meet each institution’s individual needs, and we’re excited to add Playposit to our portfolio of integration partners.”

ABOUT PLAYPOSIT

PlayPosit is an online learning environment that can be used to build and share interactive video lessons. PlayPosit supports more than five million users and hundreds of organizations in using the power of interactive video to improve engagement, content retention and productivity for learners.

ABOUT YUJA INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278