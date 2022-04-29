Home Business Wire YuJa Contract for Video Content Management System Storage Solution with Stanford School...
Business Wire

YuJa Contract for Video Content Management System Storage Solution with Stanford School of Medicine Extended

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa is pleased to announce that its agreement to provide Stanford University School of Medicine with its Enterprise Video Platform has been extended for three years. The School uses the system primarily as a video repository and Video Content Management System.

The university’s instructors use the program for captioning and translating SRT files into different languages with ease, as well as expanded its use with video commenting and video quizzing.

“Accessibility is a major component of higher education today, and Stanford School of Medicine has stepped up to the plate to make the learning environment more inclusive for all with closed captions in multiple languages,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Instructors and users are also discovering how versatile the platform is and expanding its use of other tools and taking advantage of the robust, user-friendly features.”

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, enterprise accessibility and data archiving. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson

1-888-257-2278

Articoli correlati

SheerID Partners With Brands to Reward Teachers During Teacher Appreciation Week

Business Wire Business Wire -
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands around the world, has partnered with...
Continua a leggere

Mississippi’s Delta Health Alliance Curbs Unemployment and Keeps Talent in the Delta Region with Verified Digital Credentials from Merit

Business Wire Business Wire -
LELAND, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Health Alliance (DHA), a Mississippi coalition of innovative partnerships focusing on the health and education of...
Continua a leggere

RISE™Robotics Awarded $1.7 Million Contract to Modernize United States Air Force Ground Support Equipment

Business Wire Business Wire -
SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RISE™Robotics, the Zero Emission heavy machinery company, announced today that it has been selected to receive a...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

SheerID Partners With Brands to Reward Teachers During Teacher Appreciation Week

Business Wire