YuJa Contract for Video Content Management System Storage Solution with Stanford School of Medicine Extended

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa is pleased to announce that its agreement to provide Stanford University School of Medicine with its Enterprise Video Platform has been extended for three years. The School uses the system primarily as a video repository and Video Content Management System.

The university’s instructors use the program for captioning and translating SRT files into different languages with ease, as well as expanded its use with video commenting and video quizzing.

“Accessibility is a major component of higher education today, and Stanford School of Medicine has stepped up to the plate to make the learning environment more inclusive for all with closed captions in multiple languages,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Instructors and users are also discovering how versatile the platform is and expanding its use of other tools and taking advantage of the robust, user-friendly features.”

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, enterprise accessibility and data archiving. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

