Yuga Labs and Faraway Release “Dookey Dash: Unclogged”

Sequel to endless runner game opens for anyone to compete for a $1 million prize pool.

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yuga Labs, the creators of Bored Ape Yacht Club, along with game developer and publisher Faraway, have announced the global launch of Dookey Dash: Unclogged. The game was made available in select regions ahead of today’s global release. Unlike the original game which required an NFT to play, the sequel is open to the public, giving anyone the opportunity to enter a seasonal tournament with over $1 million in prizes.









Yuga Labs released the original Dookey Dash in January 2023 and required ownership of a Sewer Pass NFT to play. Players with the highest scores qualified for rewards, which included the top prize of a digital one-of-one Golden Key awarded to Twitch streamer Mongraal, who sold the key for $1.6M.

“The first release had an amazing response, so it made sense to expand beyond web3. Dookey Dash: Unclogged is a casual, intuitive game that anyone can enjoy, but the token-gating can be a restrictive entry point. In the sequel, anyone can play whether they are an NFT-holder or not,” said Faraway Chief Product Officer Spencer Tucker.

Players who don’t qualify for the seasonal tournament still have ample opportunities to win each week with competitions for other prizes. In-game content such as boosts, coins, and skins round out the rewards in both weekly and seasonal competitions.

Dookey Dash: Unclogged is not just a game; it’s a gateway. “This is how we get Yuga and Bored Ape Yacht Club into a million pockets. For the first time, we’re opening up the ecosystem to anyone with a mobile device,” added Yuga Labs CEO Greg Solano.

New to Dookey Dash: Unclogged is the “creator mode” feature. The integration of Faraway’s Creator Suite empowers players to upload 3D models or 2D art and create on-chain avatars, vehicles, stickers, and more as playable in-game content. These assets can be sold on Faraway’s Shop and used in over 9,000 gaming experiences, providing monetization opportunities for creators and interoperable owned content for players.

“Whether you’re a pro gunning for the ultimate prize, a casual gamer looking to enjoy the campaign, or a content creator looking to build your brand and monetize your work, Dookey Dash has something for everyone,” said Yuga Labs CEO Greg Solano.

The game’s first season kicks off today with weekly recurring in-game leaderboard events where players compete for Golden Plungers, an in-game asset that grants the player access to an end-of-season esports tournament where qualified players compete for $1 million in prizes.

About Yuga Labs

Yuga Labs is the leading web3 lifestyle and media company offering creative brand IP/NFT projects, gaming, and community experiences. Guided by the belief that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations, Yuga’s initiatives aim to reinvent what NFTs look like and push the space forward as a whole. Yuga Labs’ mission is to build culture on the blockchain, and owns the IP to the most significant projects in web3, including Bored Ape Yacht Club, MAYC, CryptoPunks, 10KTF, Meebits, and PROOF Collective.

Since their launch in April 2021 with flagship collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, they’ve made headlines as one of the first companies to release IP licenses to their NFT holders, acquired and released rights to other top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made web3 history with record-breaking synchronized player participation in Otherside. One of the most ambitious interactive metaverse projects to date, Otherside is built with the community, rebelling against traditional walled gardens in gaming spaces.

About Faraway

Founded by veterans from Glu Mobile and Scopely, game developer and publisher Faraway is building the premier interoperable gaming ecosystem that combines original IP, a robust developer platform, and a portfolio of games that spans a wide audience of players and features interoperable player-owned content. Games within the Faraway ecosystem include Mini Royale: Nations, Legends of the Mara, Dookey Dash: Unclogged, HV-MTL, Shatterline, Rebel Skies, Serum City, and more. Faraway is backed by a16z, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Pantera Capital, among other top funds in gaming and crypto.

