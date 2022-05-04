Yubico Releases MFA Guide in Recognition of World Password(less) Day

PALO ALTO, Calif. & STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In recognition of World Password Day, Yubico, the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, today issued a multi-factor authentication (MFA) guide to help better define common and new industry terms, as well as the standards that are supporting modern authentication.





While it is World Password Day, Yubico is working towards a phishing-resistant and passwordless future. The first step in achieving this is understanding the security industry’s “alphabet soup” of acronyms and tools, and the world of MFA is no exception. Faced with increasingly complex and evolving cyberattacks, the need for the adoption of modern authentication is now being highlighted at a global scale – as seen in the White House’s cybersecurity executive order and Office of Management and Budget memo outlining the critical need for phishing-resistant MFA.

“It’s becoming increasingly difficult for people and businesses alike to keep up with the constantly changing cybersecurity landscape,” said Ronnie Manning, chief marketing officer, Yubico. “Our goal at Yubico is to make the internet safer for everyone, including making industry terms more accessible and easier to understand.”

Yubico’s MFA guide is designed to eliminate confusion and help individuals and organizations understand different authentication options and how these options can work for them. Learn about two-factor authentication, multi-factor authentication, passwordless logins, FIDO-based authentication, and much more. Furthermore, it is clear that not all authentication is created equal. The guide will help explain the difference between basic authentication and modern, phishing-resistant MFA, an authentication process that is immune to attackers intercepting or even tricking users into revealing access information.

“World Password Day helps bring global awareness for individuals and organizations to increase their password hygiene and overall online security,” said Manning. “Everyone should take this opportunity to protect their identities, data, and accounts by going beyond using basic username and passwords and turning on MFA for their online applications and services, including the use of modern authentication tools like YubiKeys.”

To learn more about the types of MFA and what one will protect you the most, see our MFA guide here. Additionally, you can attend our upcoming webinars on May 5th, and May 24th, where we will dive even deeper into defining phishing-resistant MFA.

About Yubico

Yubico, the inventor of the YubiKey, makes secure login easy and available for everyone. Since the company was founded in 2007, it has been a leader in setting global standards for secure access to computers, mobile devices, servers, browsers, and internet accounts. Yubico is a creator and core contributor to the FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) open authentication standards, and is a pioneer in delivering modern, hardware-based authentication security at scale.

YubiKeys are the gold standard for phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), enabling a single device to work across hundreds of consumer and enterprise applications and services. Yubico’s technology enables secure authentication, encryption, and code signing and is used and loved by many of the world’s largest organizations and millions of customers in more than 160 countries.

Aligned with its mission of making the internet more secure for everyone, Yubico donates YubiKeys to organizations helping at-risk individuals through the philanthropic initiative, Secure it Forward. Yubico is privately held, with presence around the globe and offices in Palo Alto, San Francisco, Seattle area, and Stockholm. For more information, please visit: www.yubico.com.

