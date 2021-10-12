YourMechanic.com Signs Multi-Year Agreement with ExxonMobil for Mobile Automotive Service and Car Care

YourMechanic.com Names Mobil 1 Preferred Motor Oil

SPRING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YourMechanic.com, the leading mobile car repair platform delivering auto care to customers in over 3,000 U.S. cities nationwide, has signed a multi-year agreement with ExxonMobil to provide car owners an exciting, innovative way to order Mobil 1™ oil changes to their home driveways or business parking lots.

“This new agreement is one part of ExxonMobil’s strategy to innovate and collaborate with service providers who share our commitment to creating a better car care experience,” said Stacey Eastman, strategic partnerships manager at ExxonMobil. “The needs of both our consumers and business partners continue to evolve. Teaming up with YourMechanic.com allows us to bring our lubricant products, including Mobil 1, to more consumers more efficiently. Our goal is to decrease the amount of time consumers spend on taking care of one of their biggest investments – their vehicle.”

YourMechanic.com serves millions of consumers and hundreds of business-to-business partners, comprising fleets, dealerships, and rideshare corporations.

Starting today, car owners can order Mobil 1 oil changes directly to their home driveways through YourMechanic.com. Customers can get an instant price quote online at YourMechanic.com in less than one minute by entering their cars’ make, model and year. They then select a time and location for service, including nights and weekends. After booking an appointment, customers may request a contactless service by letting their car mechanic know where to find the keys before they arrive. Mechanics will arrive with all parts and supplies needed to fix the vehicle in the customer’s driveway. Payment is processed online after the appointment is complete, and the customer receives an itemized email receipt of services rendered, parts used for repairs, and detailed automotive health score.

“We are excited to be among the first car care innovation partners to team with ExxonMobil as we expand our unique automotive on-demand service offering,” said Anthony Rodio, chief executive officer at YourMechanic.com. “Consumers can now not only schedule and manage their vehicle maintenance without leaving their home or workplace, they also now have more convenient access to premium products like Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand.”

As part of the new agreement, YourMechanic.com customers will benefit from a variety of innovative features including:

Remote, contactless Mobil 1 oil changes at home or work, featuring the Official Motor Oil of NASCAR, Stewart-Haas Racing, and the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team.

An exclusive YourMechanic.com 12,000-mile/12-month service guarantee

A complementary 50-point vehicle inspection report

Access to a wide range of Mobil-branded lubricants, trusted by many of the world’s leading auto manufacturers

“Our goal is to not just follow the crowd but lead in the constantly-changing car care marketplace. For us, it all starts with the consumer,” said Eastman. “This agreement provides a new option for consumers, small business owners and fleets to access our advanced synthetic motor oils while connecting to affordable and convenient vehicle repair, saving valuable time and reducing maintenance costs.”

In addition to the preferred supplier relationship, YourMechanic.com and ExxonMobil, with its Mobil 1 brand, will team up on programs aimed at making car repair and maintenance more convenient and transparent for car owners.

About YourMechanic.com

YourMechanic.com is the industry leader in mobile car repair, offering more than 500 repair, maintenance, and diagnostic services. YourMechanic.com is available in the top 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas. YourMechanic.com has harnessed its technology platform and team of automotive experts to seamlessly connect mobile car mechanics to customers who seek affordable, convenient, and transparent car repair services at their home or office, seven days a week. Mobile car mechanics who use YourMechanic.com enjoy flexible hours and higher pay than at a shop or dealership. Founded in 2011, YourMechanic.com has secured $42 million in funding from leading investors including SoftBank Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Y Combinator, Verizon Ventures, and Data Point Capital. YourMechanic.com won TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco in 2011 and has since earned an industry high net promoter score of 91. For more information on YourMechanic.com, to book a service, or to view current career opportunities, visit www.YourMechanic.com.

Images and logos available here.

