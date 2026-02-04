YouCam Perfect and ibon Launch Personalized AI Red Envelopes for Lunar New Year

Custom-designed red envelopes and couplets are now available for instant printing at more than 7,000 7-ELEVEN stores across Taiwan.

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the Lunar New Year approaches, Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is reimagining one of the holiday’s most familiar traditions: the red envelope. In partnership with ibon Cloud Printing, the company’s YouCam Perfect app now lets users create personalized red envelope and couplet designs using AI-powered tools, with instant printing available via ibon kiosks at over 7,000 7-ELEVEN stores nationwide. To mark the launch, ibon is offering up to 800 free prints per day through Feb. 8.

Traditionally used to share blessings and good fortune, red envelopes have long been a staple of Lunar New Year celebrations. This year’s designs reflect a lighter, more playful tone, featuring bold phrases such as “Get Rich” and “Instant Prosperity” — expressions commonly seen in pop culture and social media among younger generations. The result is a modern twist on a classic custom, blending humor with well-wishes that resonate across age groups.

The collection also appeals to families looking to personalize their holiday gifts. Using YouCam Perfect’s AI Smart Cutout feature, users can quickly place photos of children or pets into festive Lunar New Year scenes, turning simple red envelopes into keepsakes that are both personal and memorable.

Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp., said: "A red envelope is more than a gift; it’s a connection. By making creative tools more accessible, we hope to help families add a personal touch to a tradition that brings people together every Lunar New Year."

YouCam Perfect is available for download on iOS and Android: https://supr.link/syt34

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is a global leader in AI and AR technology, redefining creativity across beauty, fashion, skincare, and digital content creation. Its YouCam suite of apps has been downloaded over 1.1 billion times globally, empowering users to create, edit, and express themselves through photo, video, and generative AI tools. The YouCam platform also includes a powerful web-based editor and a suite of developer APIs, providing creators, brands, and technology partners with seamless access to content creation capabilities across platforms.

Press Contacts

Taiwan: Dawn｜02-8667-1265 #2300 | dawn_hsu@perfectcorp.com