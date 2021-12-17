YouCam Makeup Teams Up With RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Ginger Minj for an Exclusive Holiday Virtual Try-On Experience

Get in the holiday spirit with an exclusive AR virtual try-on in YouCam Makeup, featuring star of RuPaul’s Drag Race & RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars, Ginger Minj

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, and creator of the award-winning YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect apps, is teaming up with RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Star, Ginger Minj, for a festive virtual try-on experience to celebrate the holiday season. Through the AR-powered filter, makeup lovers can try on a one-of-a-kind look created by Ginger herself, as well as an animated sticker to help bring the festive season to life.





A Ginger Minj AI & AR Beauty Makeover



The YouCam exclusive Ginger Minj virtual look showcases a dramatic and festive style that highlights the glitz and glamour of the holiday season. Fans can try on the bold red lip and glittery eyeshadow, complete with a stylish poinsettia hair accessory, to elevate their holiday style to the next level. The look was created to accompany the release of Ginger’s debut country album, Double Wide Diva, and the launch of her new holiday song “Sisters” from the classic film, White Christmas. This seasonal rendition of “Sisters” features a vibrant duet with fellow drag sister Gidget Galore, to help ring in the holiday season.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Ginger as we bring her vision to life, engaging the YouCam community through the vibrant and glamorous makeup look,” says Perfect Corp. founder and CEO Alice Chang. “The holidays are a great time to try something new, and with our virtual try-on technology, users can effortlessly play around with styles and shades that make them feel festive and cheery.”

Experiential Holiday Glamour



In addition to Ginger’s exclusive virtual look and animated sticker effect, YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect will release a variety of festive holiday effects for users to play with. A new collection of joyful holiday looks, celebratory twinkling photo effects, and cheerful animated backgrounds and stickers are set to inspire users to get in the holiday spirit and dress up their photos with ease.

To experience the exclusive Ginger Minj holiday look and animated sticker, download the FREE YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect Apps:



YouCam Makeup: https://youmakeup.page.link/GingerMinj_YMK_NR

YouCam Perfect: https://youperfect.page.link/GingerMinj_YCP_NR

“It is a dream come true to see some of my favorite shades and styles available for virtual try-on worldwide during the holiday season,” says Ginger Minj. “Beauty and makeup play such an important role in the way I express myself, and by partnering with the YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect apps, users can partake in that joy with me and celebrate the holidays in style.”

Ginger is currently touring across the country on her holiday tour spectacular alongside Gidget. To purchase tickets, please visit https://www.obsessedwith.co/ginger-minj-presale.

Holiday Time-Limited Special Offers for YouCam Apps Subscription Plans



To help put beauty and fashion lovers into the holiday spirit, Perfect Corp. is offering 30% discounts on the first month subscription for their popular YouCam Apps, including YouCam Makeup, YouCam Perfect, and YouCam Video. The promotion launches on December 22 and lasts until January 3.

About Perfect Corp.



Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming the consumer shopping experience through innovative digital technologies for businesses and consumers. Recognized as the AI and AR powerhouse, our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to offer results-driven, interactive, and sustainable digital-first beauty and fashion tech business solutions for brands and retailers. On the consumer side, with over 950 million downloads globally, the immersive collection of YouCam apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, provide a platform for individuals to virtually try-on products, looks, and styles conveniently from their smart device. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read the Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.

About Ginger Minj



Before starring on RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Ginger Minj reigned as The Comedy Queen of The South from her homebase in Orlando, Florida. In 2016, Ginger released her debut album, Sweet Tea, followed by years spent touring the world and performing showtunes for Broadway royalty on national television. Ginger went on to star in the 2018 Netflix feature film, ‘Dumplin’, and in June 2021 released her sophomore album Gummy Bear, which peaked at #2 on the iTunes Comedy Album Chart. In September 2021, Ginger Minj tapped into her southern roots, introducing herself to the country music genre with her third studio album, Double Wide Diva, which draws from her own life experiences to share a never-before-seen side of her. This holiday season, Ginger embarked on her Winter Wonderland tour with Gidget Galore, and they released their very own rendition of the holiday classic, “Sisters.”

