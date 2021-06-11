YouCam Apps Kicks Off Summer with Rainbow Pride & July 4th Celebration AR Photo Filters, Makeup Looks, and Animation Effects

Perfect Corp.’s YouCam Suite of Apps releases exclusive summer content to help users express themselves with AR and AI technology.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the world’s leading augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the YouCam Suite of Apps, is excited to release exclusive features, looks, and effects in celebration of Pride Month and Fourth of July. These festive limited-edition feature sets will spotlight celebratory photo and beauty effects that invite fans to get creative with their photos and beauty style, using advanced AR and AI to create unique designs that express themselves.





Inside the Rainbow Pride Collection

In celebration of Pride Month, YouCam apps released over two dozen features and effects to inspire self-affirmation, love, and equality by giving users a collection of festive tools to show their rainbow pride with a tap. The YouCam Makeup app features 10 playful rainbow beauty looks including dramatic ROYGBIV-inspired eye makeup and face art, to gorgeous rainbow hair color, plus a variety of premium looks features rainbow lip art and festive accessories including headbands and eyewear. Similarly, the YouCam Perfect app features nine rainbow effects including three animated rainbow shadows, a Pride Castle photo frame, and a collection of animated and still Pride-inspired stickers to dress up any photo with Rainbow Pride in seconds.

Inside the July 4th Collection

The featured Red, White, and Blue collection in YouCam Perfect includes three animated effects, five animated stickers, and four photo template designs. With festive photo effects including glittery fireworks, celebratory balloons, and the American flag, these playful photo features make it easy to join in America’s Independence Day Celebration with a tap. Additionally, the YouCam Makeup app features three beauty looks that help you highlight your red, white, and blue style with true-to-life AR makeup effects.

“We are excited to debut our biggest release of summer features to date with YouCam App’s Rainbow Pride Collection and Red, White, and Blue July Fourth Collection,” shares Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “This year, we are giving YouCam users more options than ever before to play with AR and AI advanced beauty and photo technology as a way to express themselves for these celebratory occasions this summer.”

To experience the YouCam App’s Rainbow Pride Collection and Red, White, and Blue July Fourth Collection, download the free YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect apps.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read our Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.

