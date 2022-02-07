YouAttest Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Active Directory

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Azure—YouAttest, an innovator in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) for streamlined access reviews, today announced support for Microsoft Azure Active Directory.

YouAttest offers a cloud-based tool that enables enterprises to conduct compliance and security access reviews at a fraction of the time and with significantly lower costs.

“YouAttest delivers world class, cloud-based IGA audit tools, and with new support for Azure AD, it’s huge news for the security compliance community,” said Stacey Cameron, CEO and Co-Founder, QoS Consulting, Washington, D.C. “YouAttest will be a must have for Azure AD deployments, and complementary to environments that have multiple identity stores.”

Azure AD is the leading cloud directory on the market today – used in all sectors: financial services, government, healthcare, and international commerce. The identities stored fall under many U.S. and international compliance measures such as: SOX, SOC2, HIPAA/HITRUST, ISO 27001, GLB, and CMMC. Using the YouAttest console, the enterprise customer can automate the access review process and allow multiple reviewers to certify, revoke or further delegate the user identity and entitlement review in their Azure AD enterprise directory.

“YouAttest has helped our customers achieve a better access review process that deploys in minutes and saves time and money,” said Garret Grajek, CEO, YouAttest. “Now with Azure Active Directory support, we look forward to establishing relationships with a broad array of stakeholders that implement Azure Active Directory for their identity access management.”

Grajek is an IT Security innovator who holds 13 security-focused patents. He has led companies such as SecureAuth from start-up to a successful firm with hundreds of satisfied customers. Grajek was a Director of Identity at Cylance, which was acquired by BlackBerry.

