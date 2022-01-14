Yotta Energy Partners with Cal Solar Inc. to Deploy Energy Storage and Solar Technology Across California

The two companies will focus on integrating distributed energy solutions in commercial, public works, and multifamily properties as new state mandates are announced.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As California requires solar plus storage systems for all new commercial and multifamily construction beginning in 2023, Yotta Energy is joining forces with Cal Solar Inc., the leading solar and energy storage design-build engineer and contractor for new commercial and multifamily construction. The companies will work together to deploy statewide renewable energy solutions to meet California mandate requirements.





Developers, architects, and general contractors entrust Cal Solar Inc. with their new construction projects throughout California because the company has a team of in-house installers, electricians, and engineers who can update construction documents based on building design changes that occur throughout the design and construction phases. “Despite the global pandemic, we were already experiencing an unprecedented demand for solar energy,” said Sean Neman, CEO & Founder of Cal Solar Inc. “With the new building code requirements that go into effect in 2023, we anticipate that the demand for solar and storage will continue outpacing industry analysts’ predictions. With Yotta’s modular and distributed energy storage solution, we’ll be able to meet our customers’ needs effectively as they look to meet these aggressive state energy goals.”

Yotta’s energy storage system will be designed as a virtual-power-plant-ready installation, meaning in addition to battery charging from the solar photovoltaic (PV) system, Yotta’s energy storage system provides time-of-use software control. This capability saves users money by allowing the battery to be discharged when electricity prices are high.

“With more policies now requiring energy storage, we’ll see the industry adopt more innovative ways to include it with new construction. The mandates will also bring energy storage to the forefront and drive innovation in the sector,” said Omeed Badkoobeh, CEO of Yotta Energy. “This partnership provides clients with a solar plus storage solution as an avenue to meet the latest code requirements. We are excited to work with Cal Solar Inc. as its expertise plays an imperative role in making the rapid deployment of solar plus storage a reality.”

The California Building Energy Efficiency Standards will take effect on January 1, 2023, requiring all new commercial and multifamily construction to include solar plus energy storage, and all new residential construction to have energy-storage-ready solar PV systems. The state anticipates adding 280 MW of annual solar capacity and 400 MWh of energy storage with these requirements.

Yotta Energy recently announced a funding raise of $13 million to scale its unique, modular energy storage and microgrid technology, specifically designed to transform buildings into self-generating power plants. Led by WIND Ventures, the Series A round includes follow-on investors Doral Energy-Tech Ventures, Riverstone Ventures, and returning investors, EDP Ventures, and SWAN Impact Network. The round brings the company’s total funding to $20 million. This partnership and its collaboration with Cal Solar Inc. represent significant milestones as Yotta Energy looks to move the industry forward with its innovative plug-and-play solar plus storage solution.

Yotta Energy will attend Intersolar North America, which is set to kick off on January 13, 2022, in Long Beach, California. The company will also be exhibiting and will be at booth #1609.

About Yotta Energy

Yotta Energy is a renewable energy storage company headquartered in Austin, Texas. Yotta has developed unique PV-Coupled™ architecture, a smart energy storage solution designed to scale with rooftop solar PV projects effortlessly. At about the size of a briefcase, Yotta’s patented panel-level energy storage solution can fit under any industry standard solar module, neatly integrating with the solar racking array. Yotta’s technology features advanced thermal management to maintain an optimal working temperature even under extreme outdoor conditions. As an integrated software plus hardware solution, Yotta also helps address grid outages by enhancing grid resilience and reliability. Yotta’s technology allows for a much lower total installation cost for rooftop solar-plus-storage than any other current energy storage system available today. Learn more at www.yottaenergy.com.

About Cal Solar Inc.

Cal Solar Inc. is a fully integrated design-build and maintenance contractor with over 100 in-house electricians and installers throughout California. Cal Solar Inc. also has 10 in-house experienced, professional engineers. Cal Solar Inc. designs and builds commercial, public works, and multifamily projects throughout California. Cal Solar Inc.’s unique approach to in-house and fully-integrated construction teams ensures projects are within budget and stay on schedule. Our systems reliably deliver low-cost solar energy to businesses, public works, and multifamily housing communities. Our experienced engineers and installers combined with our post-installation system monitoring, service, and maintenance provide complete turn-key solutions for all of your solar needs. Learn more at www.calsolarinc.com.

