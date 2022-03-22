Yolo County Partners with Clariti to Begin Work on Digital Building Permitting System

WOODLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Yolo County Department of Community Services is excited to begin work implementing a new digital permitting system in partnership with Clariti. The system will simplify the process for the county and its customers by enabling fully online application, review, and issuance processes directly from the county’s website.

Once live, all permits and business licenses requested from the Building, Planning, and Public Works Departments will be transitioned onto a single unified system accessible via a self-serve online portal. This will allow applicants to easily apply for and manage their permits online, and staff to complete inspection and code enforcement tasks on their device in the field.

The single access point for the management of permits and inspections will also ensure a consistent customer experience, aligning with the county’s vision to provide timely and responsive services that support healthy, safe, and sustainable communities.

“We look forward to improving our customer service and increasing our efficiency,” said Yolo County Chief Building Official Scott Doolittle. “The Clariti team’s collaborative approach leverages established software applied to our unique needs.”

Clariti looks forward to partnering with Yolo County staff to deliver one of the leading building permitting and land management programs in California. As the volume and complexity of requests continues to increase, this new system will ensure Yolo County’s hardworking staff can deliver fast turnaround times while maintaining public safety.

“We’re energized by Yolo County’s commitment to modernize all aspects of its building permitting and land management services,” said Clariti Co-CEO Jake Dancyger. “We’re committed to ensuring this project is successful and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with county staff.”

As the County’s needs evolve, Clariti will continue to work closely with the county to ensure the technology, community portal, and supporting workflows continue to meet the needs of its staff and customers.

For more information about the Department of Community Services, visit https://www.yolocounty.org/government/general-government-departments/community-services.

About Yolo County

Yolo County serves 225,000 residents in the unincorporated areas located west of Sacramento in Northern California. The Department of Community Services reviews approximately 1,000 Building Permits, 50 Land Use Applications, 50 Encroachment Permits, and 50 Transportation Permits a year.

About Clariti

Clariti is a 100 percent software-as-a-service (SaaS) company offering innovative and empowering permitting and licensing solutions for state and local governments. Trusted by governments of all sizes across North America, Clariti solutions support effortless permitting and licensing management. On average, Clariti software decreases turnaround times by 50 to 75 percent, combined with an unparalleled citizen and business experience.

