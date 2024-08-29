Yogi Releases Comprehensive Snack Report Analyzing 5.4 Million Consumer Reviews Across 263 Sweet and Salty Snack Brands

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yogi, a leading provider of AI-driven consumer insights, has unveiled its latest report, “Sweet & Salty Snack Trends Unwrapped,” offering an exclusive preview into the evolving snacking landscape. Based on an extensive analysis of 5.4 million consumer reviews from January 2018 to June 2024, this report examines over 1,220 products from 263 snack brands, delivering invaluable insights for industry leaders.





A Deep Dive into Consumer Sentiment

Yogi’s report provides a meticulous breakdown of consumer preferences across various snack categories, including chips, cookies, pretzels, popcorn, candy, and crackers. By leveraging advanced AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP), Yogi has identified key trends that shape the sweet and salty snack market, highlighting both the strengths and weaknesses that brands must address to stay competitive.

“We’re excited to present a data-rich analysis that reveals what truly drives consumer sentiment in the snack industry,” said Sogyel Lhungay, VP of Insights at Yogi. “This report goes beyond surface-level trends, offering snack brands actionable intelligence to refine their strategies and meet consumer demands more effectively.”

Key Findings: Freshness and Innovation Lead the Way

Among the key findings, the report identifies ‘freshness’ as the #1 pain point for consumers, particularly in categories like pretzels, popcorn, and chips. Issues related to shipping and fulfillment, such as products arriving stale or near expiration, were significant contributors to negative reviews. The report also highlights how brands like Oreo have successfully mitigated freshness concerns through innovative packaging that preserves product quality.

On the positive side, the report underscores the growing consumer appreciation for format innovation, particularly in the candy category. Products like Nerds Gummy Clusters, which blend a crunchy exterior with a chewy interior, have garnered high praise for their novel textures and flavors, leading to strong consumer loyalty and high ratings.

The Impact of Promotional Reviews

The analysis also examines the influence of promotional reviews, noting that incentivized reviews typically inflate star ratings by an average of 0.77 stars. While promotional reviews can boost visibility and ratings, Yogi advises brands to carefully distinguish between organic and promotional feedback to gain a true understanding of consumer sentiment.

Empowering Brands with Actionable Insights

Yogi’s “Sweet & Salty Snack Trends Unwrapped” report offers snack brands a roadmap to success by providing detailed benchmarking data, category-specific insights, and practical recommendations. Brands can leverage this intelligence to address pain points, capitalize on emerging trends, and refine their product offerings to better meet consumer expectations.

Availability

Sign up for the Sweet & Salty Snack Trends webinar to learn more and get your report copy here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2217248784417/WN_53fb-V06ScCrsfVmeK7byw

About Yogi

Yogi is an AI-driven SaaS solution that transforms consumer feedback into actionable insights, helping brands innovate, optimize, and outperform in a competitive marketplace.

Media Contact:

For an exclusive sneak peek, media professionals can reach out to Mariya Babaskina, VP of Marketing, at Mariya.Babaskina@meetyogi.com or via LinkedIn at LinkedIn.com/in/mbabaskina.

Contacts

Mariya Babaskina



VP of Marketing



Mariya.Babaskina@meetyogi.com