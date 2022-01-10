Ynvisible Interactive Announces Executive Leadership Change, Keith Morton to Join as Vice-President of Sales and Marketing and Tommy Höglund to Exit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$YNV #Coldchain–Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the “Company” or “Ynvisible”) (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF), a fast-growing firm as the face of Internet of Things (IoT) market, today announced a transition in its executive team with Tommy Höglund stepping down and Keith Morton, an expert in display technology, joining the company as Vice-President of Sales and Marketing.

Mr. Morton, as VP Sales & Marketing, will be responsible for the global commercialization of Ynvisible products, with an immediate focus on North American sales. This strategic move aligns with Ynvisible’s vision to be the face of the Internet of Things with our display products. Mr. Morton has over 30 years of sales and marketing experience in introducing new display technologies across the United States and Canada. Mr. Morton’s experience and networks in product strategy, product marketing, and sales of display products will be critical to Ynvisible’s commercialization strategy and attain global sales.

“I am excited to join Ynvisible’s dynamic team as we look to transform the nature of the internet of things,” said Mr. Morton. “I look forward to helping Ynvisible further mature its sales strategy for global commercialization and spread its influence throughout the E-Paper and Printed electrochromic industries.”

Mr. Morton brings a wealth of experience and a diversity of skills focusing on product displays in this technology space, holding engineering and executive management positions in Fortune 500 companies and emerging companies. Keith also holds patents in Display technologies.

“Keith is a veteran of the internet of things industry, and I am delighted to welcome him to our leadership team,” commented Ramin Heydarpour, Interim CEO of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. “His experience and perspective on the needs of various stakeholders in these organizations will help us build on our sales strategy and take Ynvisible to the next level in our commercial maturity and poised for product commercialization, and this is a pivotal time for Ynvisible and Keith has the expertise to deliver global sales.”

“As well, I want to thank Tommy for his invaluable contributions as our VP of Sales and Marketing,” said Ramin Heydarpour. “His leadership has been an important part of Ynvisible Production, Sweden, especially in contract manufacturing with Ynvisible’s Roll to Roll manufacturing capabilities. We wish Tommy much success in his future endeavours.”

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible aims to focus on product displays in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a crucial enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things (“IoT”) and smart objects. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible’s interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Ramin Heydarpour



Executive Chairman



Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking” statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

