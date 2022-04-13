Ynvisible Announces Executive Management Changes by Appointing Ynvisible’s Co-Founder Inês Henriques as Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$YNV.V #epaper–Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the “Company” or “Ynvisible”) (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF), a fast-growing printed e-paper display manufacturer, today announced the appointment of Mr. Ramin Heydarpour to the permanent position of Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Inês Henriques, Chief Operating Officer.

Heydarpour’s experience in product development for Packaging, Flexible Electronics, and Brand Identification and his track record of inventing and developing new products are invaluable to accelerating the company’s product commercialization initiatives.

Henriques, co-founder and past CEO of Ynvisible, has accepted the position of Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. As COO of Ynvisible, Henriques will build a sustainable structure to support further growth, overseeing operations, technology and client success. She will ensure that these company pillars form a solid foundation for new business and rapid expansion. Together they will enable the company to build upon its market leadership, continue its accelerated growth, and capitalize on investments made in product innovation.

Ramin Heydarpour said, “The changes to the management structure are intended to ensure faster decision-making processes, more homogeneous strategic execution and stronger coherence across Ynvisible. I look forward to partnering with Inês, our co-founder, to build on Ynvisible’s culture of commercialization. Inês has a deep understanding of Ynvisible’s culture and the complete confidence of our people to help us drive our transformation to a product commercialization company.”

Heydarpour and Henriques have developed a strong partnership during the past year together on the Board of Directors. In recent months, they have worked with the organization to create a lasting vision, mission, culture, and strategy.

Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, SR VP Ventures & Director, stated, “Inês has been an integral part of the success of Ynvisible, and her partnership with the leadership team and Board make her the ideal choice to become Chief Operating Officer. Inês is one of Ynvisible’s founders and has the vision, skills, experience and leadership capabilities to build on Ynvisible’s strong foundation. We’re excited to see her back in this position to help lead the team to the next level.”

Investor Webinar



On April 14, 2022, Ynvisible will be hosting an Investor Update and Mr. Ramin Heydarpour, CEO of Ynvisible to provide Investors with an update. There will be time for questions and answers.



Time: 9:00 AM PT/ 12:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM CET



Register Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EGhDMtDeSGGfh0xDBgbVQA

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging e-paper display market. They have the experience, know-how and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible’s interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, and easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

