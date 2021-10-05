Yieldstreet Named to CB Insights’ 2021 Fintech 250 List of Top Fintech Startups

Alternative investment platform honored for second year in a row

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CB Insights has named leading digital alternative investment platform Yieldstreet as a Top Fintech Startup for a second year in a row as part of its fourth annual Fintech 250 list. It consists of a prestigious roster of top private fintech companies using technology to transform financial services.

Yieldstreet is driven to help millions of people claim financial independence by unlocking access to previously unattainable investments. The honor comes as it witnesses rapid expansion with retail investors increasingly seeking investment options outside of traditional stocks and bonds. Yieldstreet raised $100M in a Series C funding round in June with aims to further expand its growing membership, which is currently 325,000. To date, $1.94 billion has been invested on the Yieldstreet platform amid returns of more than $1.2B in principal and interest to its investors and an IRR on matured offerings of 11.27%.

CB Insights Intelligence Unit selected Yieldstreet for the Fintech 250 through an evidence-based approach from a pool of over 17,000 companies. It was chosen based on data submitted, the company’s business model, momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores, CB Insights’ proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

The Fintech 250 represents a diverse array of financial services opportunities across 19 sectors, ranging from digital banking to insurance to retail investing, historically identifying the very best fintech companies. The 2020 class saw 17 companies go public and 25 get acquired. And they collectively raised over $25B in additional financing and forged more than 380 new partnerships.

Yieldstreet is reimagining the way wealth is created by providing access to alternative investments previously reserved only for institutions and the ultra-wealthy. Yieldstreet’s mission is to help millions of people generate $3 billion of income outside the traditional public markets by 2025. Its award-winning technology platform provides access to investment products across a range of asset classes such as Real Estate, Commercial, Consumer, Art, Marine, Legal Finance and Aviation. Since its founding in 2015, Yieldstreet has funded over $2.2 billion of investments and is committed to making financial products more inclusive by creating a modern investment portfolio. The company, headquartered in New York City with offices in Brazil, Greece, and Malta, is backed by leading venture capital firms. Join the movement at www.yieldstreet.com.

