Yieldstreet & Artist Saya Woolfalk Partner to Create Experiential Opportunities For Investors

Yieldstreet Brings Art Equity Fund to Life with Original Mural At LA Frieze Event

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yieldstreet reveals a one of a kind mural reinforcing its commitment to support diversity in the world of art and investing. Yieldstreet is a leading digital alternative investment platform that provides access to exclusive private market investments. Yieldstreet collaborated with contemporary artist Saya Woolfalk to create an original art installation at ArtSpark LA Frieze. The collaboration celebrates Yieldstreet’s Art Equity Fund, which democratizes investment opportunities while honoring Woolfalk’s commitment to promoting the arts.

“We are honored to collaborate with Saya, and artists like her, as we seek to bring art to life in new and exciting ways,” said Rebecca Fine, Head of Art Finance at Yieldstreet. Fine emphasized Yieldstreet’s commitment to establish spaces for artists and create visibility for those artists through opportunities like ArtSpark LA Frieze.

“Cultivating and engaging a creative community that includes artists, curators, thinkers and supporters of the arts has been crucial to the development of my practice,” Woolfalk said.

Her work has been featured in a variety of venues including PS1/MoMA (New York) and the Museum of Contemporary Art (Chicago). Woolfalk is known for her multimedia exploration of hybridity, science, race, and sex.

Yieldstreet will create an opportunity for guests to experience, in real-time, the idea of fractional investing in art. At the same time they can celebrate Woolfalk’s passion for creativity. Guests will be able to take home pieces of the mural, offering them an insider’s perspective on the process of creating art.

“Investing in art is so personal and we believe through creating experiences like this, we can help create more accessible opportunities for those who want to make art part of their investment portfolio,” Fine added.

Yieldstreet’s LA Frieze mural activation comes on the heels of its inaugural Art Equity Fund, which has been one of Yieldstreet’s most popular launches to date. The fund focused on Post War & Contemporary artworks by Jean-Michel Basquiat’s circle of friends including George Condo, Keith Haring, and Kenny Sharf. Yieldstreet seeks to continue to build on this momentum, with plans to launch more funds across different themes this year. Most recently, Yieldstreet unveiled its second fund, Artists of Harlem, featuring prominent artists from the Harlem Renaissance through the present day. The fund featured minority and female artists whose works are tied to Harlem, New York City, such as Alice Neel, Faith Ringgold, and Glenn Ligon.

To date, Yieldstreet x Athena has funded and offered over $400M worth of debt and equity investments on the Yieldstreet platform.

About Yieldstreet:

Yieldstreet is reimagining the way wealth is created by providing access to alternative investments previously reserved only for institutions and the ultra-wealthy. Yieldstreet’s mission is to help millions of people generate income outside the traditional public markets. Its award-winning technology platform provides access to investment products across a range of asset classes such as Real Estate, Commercial, Consumer, Art, Marine, Legal Finance and Aviation. Since its founding in 2015, Yieldstreet has funded over $2.7 billion of investments and is committed to making financial products more inclusive by creating a modern investment portfolio. The company, headquartered in New York City with offices in Brazil, Greece and Malta, is backed by leading venture capital firms. Join the movement at www.yieldstreet.com.

