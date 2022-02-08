Yieldmo’s International Expansion is Readied by Key Strategic Hires and New C-Level Appointments

Adtech veteran Scott Jones joins Yieldmo as SVP, Buyer Development



London-based Stephen Cutbill joins as UK General Manager



Meagan Soszynski elevated to Chief People Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yieldmo, a leading advertising technology company, today announced two new additions to its global leadership team. Scott Jones has joined the company as SVP, Buyer Development and Stephen Cutbill has joined as UK General Manager, as the company commits to international expansion. The company also announced the promotion of seasoned leader, Meagan Soszynski, as Chief People Officer.

Jones joined Yieldmo from AdTheorent as SVP, Buyer Development. In this role, he will lead the company’s North American sales efforts, specifically focused on growing the team and building a brand-direct approach. An ad tech veteran with programmatic expertise, Jones brings more than 27 years of experience to the team, having previously spent time at Goodway Group, Spongecell, Specific Media, The New York Times and Boston.com.

Cutbill joined as UK General Manager, a newly created role, where he will spearhead the development and execution of the company’s local strategy, as well as acquiring new clients. The move signals the company’s commitment to international expansion. With more than 15 years experience on both the buy and sell-side of the advertising ecosystem, Stephen is well respected in the digital advertising industry. Previously working at companies such as Future PLC, MediaMath, OpenX, and TripleLift, Stephen joins Yieldmo from Cavai where his position as VP Global Partnerships saw him leading publisher, supply, data, and DSP relationships globally.

“I am thrilled to welcome Scott and Stephen to the team,” said Jeremy Steinberg, Chief Revenue Officer & GM, Exchange. “As proven industry leaders, their expertise and leadership skills will be invaluable as we expand and scale the organization globally.”

Soszynski, previously senior vice president of People, has been named Chief People Officer of Yieldmo. Her appointment follows a four-year tenure where she was responsible for building out the people strategy and ensuring execution tightly aligned to the business goals. As an integral member of the executive leadership team, Soszynski will be a key driver behind the Company’s expansion efforts tasked with evolving the foundation she’s put in place and mobilizing a global talent footprint.

“I’m proud to be leading a team that empowers and encourages excellence in all Yieldmates,” Soszynski said. “I look forward to the continued partnership with my executive colleagues to ensure our resources are mapped to the right priorities and that we’re empowering our leaders throughout the organization to execute on the shared business goals. As a growing organization, I can’t think of anything more important than leading with a holistic people-first approach.”

About Yieldmo

Yieldmo is an advertising technology company that operates a smart exchange that differentiates and enhances the value of ad inventory for buyers and sellers. As a leader in contextual analytics, real time technology, and digital formats, we create, measure, model, and optimize campaigns for unmatched scale and performance. By understanding how each unique impression behaves and looking for patterns and performance in real time, we can drive real performance gains without relying on audience data.

Contacts

Athena Philippas



athena@yieldmo.com