Yesler Expands Leadership Team

Company adds sales executive to support and drive new customer acquisition and capture industry demand to adopt new technologies

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Yesler announced Michael Welch as Vice President of Sales. Welch will lead the sales and customer experience program for Yesler, the supply chain technology leader for the lumber and building materials industry. Prior to joining Yesler, Welch held roles at New Relic, Thales, Verivo, Safenet, and Microvision.





“It’s an exciting opportunity to advance the use of technology in a traditionally non-tech-forward industry like lumber and building materials. I think there’s a lot of reliance on old processes and old ways of doing things. Technology can be your friend. And Yesler isn’t replacing anything or anyone. This technology is designed to help you work more efficiently, get your output higher and enable you to communicate and transact better and faster with all of your partners,” said Michael Welch, Vice President of Sales, at Yesler.

Yesler Marketplace is a platform of software tools built specifically for managing and optimizing the buying and selling of lumber and building materials. Buyers organize their buying activities using Yesler, communicating directly with their suppliers, requesting and organizing quotes, and keeping all of the history in one place. Sellers at producers and wholesalers use the platform to promote their products, brand, and unique value propositions while connecting directly with their trading partners on the platform to merchandise, negotiate, quote and sell loads.

“We are delighted to have landed an experienced sales executive like Michael. He brings to Yesler over 25 years of sales experience, at all levels, with expertise in solving problems and creating value for customers using technology. Furthermore, Michael is also a great teacher. He will take the lead in building out, over time, an impactful sales organization,” said Matt Meyers, CEO and Founder at Yesler.

About Yesler

Yesler is the gateway for the lumber and building materials supply chain to unlock potential and improve performance by enhancing the communication, the knowledge and information flow, and the efficiency of operation through software. By harnessing the power of software and data, Yesler builds the technology that enables organizations to compete and perform better.

