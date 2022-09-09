<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Yelp to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced that management will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. Pacific Time.

The live and archived webcasts of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.yelp-ir.com. The archived webcast will remain available for 30 days after the conclusion of the live presentation.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. (www.yelp.com) connects people with great local businesses. With trusted local business information, photos, and review content, Yelp provides a one-stop local platform for consumers to discover, connect, and transact with local businesses of all sizes by making it easy to request a quote, join a waitlist, and make a reservation, appointment, or purchase. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in July 2004.

Contacts

Yelp Inc.

Kate Krieger

Investor Relations

ir@yelp.com

