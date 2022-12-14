Yelp Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance Report

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, released its first environmental, social and governance (ESG) report today.

“ While this is our inaugural ESG report at Yelp, we’ve always focused on delivering on our mission while upholding our values,” said Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp co-founder and CEO. “ We’re taking this step now to understand where we are today so we can make meaningful strides towards a more sustainable future.”

As part of the effort, Yelp calculated its Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions for the first time, which are detailed in the report. Notably, the company has seen a significant reduction in emissions since the company fully embraced remote work. Based on these findings, Yelp will develop an actionable approach to further reduce the company’s emissions.

The report also outlines Yelp’s efforts in a number of areas, including:

How Yelp is positioned to drive impact across a number of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The company’s efforts to amplify underrepresented voices within its employee community and across its platform, including Yelp’s latest workforce diversity data.

Yelp’s focus on Trust & Safety, which includes developing technology and policies to help cultivate and surface useful and reliable content while combating misinformation.

The full ESG report can be read here. Additional information about Yelp’s ESG approach can be found at yelp-ir.com.

