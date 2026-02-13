Yelp Delivers Record Net Revenue in 2025 Accelerating Investment in AI Transformation

2025 Net Revenue reached a record of $1.46 billion

2025 Net Income up 10% to $146 million

2025 Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $369 million1

Expects 2026 Net Revenue in the range of $1.455 billion to $1.475 billion and Adjusted EBITDA2 in the range of $310 million to $330 million

Announces agreement with OpenAI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2025 in the Shareholder Letter available on its Investor Relations website at yelp-ir.com.



“Yelp delivered record net revenue and strong profitability in 2025, driven by growth in Services and product innovation, with more than 55 new features and updates introduced in the year,” said Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp's co-founder and chief executive officer. “Looking ahead, we are making Yelp more conversational and action-oriented for consumers, while helping businesses grow and operate more efficiently with new AI tools, underscored by our recent acquisition of Hatch. We are also extending the reach of our trusted content to power local discovery across the AI ecosystem, and we recently signed an agreement with OpenAI. We enter 2026 focused on driving growth by investing in our AI transformation.”

“Our 2025 results reflect both disciplined execution and the margin potential of our product-led strategy,” said David Schwarzbach, Yelp's chief financial officer. “Net income increased 10% year over year to $146 million, representing a 10% net income margin, and earnings per share grew 19% to $2.24. Services advertising revenue continued to drive overall growth, increasing 8% year over year to a record $948 million, amid a challenging environment for local businesses, particularly in restaurants, retail and other categories. Other revenue also accelerated significantly, up 17% year over year, driven by growth in transactions, SaaS subscriptions, and data licensing. Looking ahead, we remain committed to disciplined investment in our AI transformation to drive long-term shareholder value.”

2025 Key Business Highlights

Yelp's focus on Services and product innovation drove 2025 results:

  • Net revenue increased by 4% year over year to a record $1.46 billion, $2 million above the midpoint of the updated range Yelp provided in November 2025 and $13 million below the midpoint of the initial range we provided in February 2025.
  • Net income increased by 10% year over year to $146 million, representing a 10% net income margin.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew by 3% year over year to $369 million, $7 million above the midpoint of the updated range the company provided in November 2025 and $17 million above the midpoint of the initial range provided in February 2025, representing a 25% adjusted EBITDA margin.1
  • In Services, advertising revenue increased 8% year over year to a record $948 million.
  • Advertising revenue from Restaurants, Retail & Other (“RR&O”) businesses decreased by 6% year over year to $444 million.
  • With a decrease in RR&O paying advertising locations offsetting growth in Services paying advertising locations, total paying advertising locations for the year decreased by 3%, while average revenue per location reached an annual record.
  • Ad clicks for the year decreased 7% from 2024, driven primarily by lower consumer demand due to economic uncertainties and, to a lesser extent, reduced spend on paid project acquisition in 2025 compared to 2024.
  • Average cost per click increased 10% year over year, reflecting growth in advertiser demand in our Services categories and lower overall consumer demand.
  • On the consumer side of our business, Yelp continued to grow our trusted review content through contributions from our large user base. Yelp users contributed 22 million new reviews in 2025, resulting in 330 million cumulative reviews, up 7% from the prior year.

Outlook

The company expects 2026 Net Revenue will be in the range of $1.455 billion to $1.475 billion as Yelp continues to invest in its AI transformation. The company also expects 2026 Adjusted EBITDA2 will be in the range of $310 million to $330 million.

Quarterly Conference Call

Yelp will host a live webcast today at 2 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and outlook for the first quarter and full year 2026. The webcast of the Q&A can be accessed on the Yelp Investor Relations website at yelp-ir.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.

______________________________

1 See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for the definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, as well as reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA margin to Net income (loss) margin, in each case the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”).

2 Yelp has not reconciled its Adjusted EBITDA outlook to GAAP Net income (loss) because it does not provide an outlook for GAAP Net income (loss) due to the uncertainty and potential variability of Other income, net and Provision for (benefit from) income taxes, which are reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA and GAAP Net income (loss). Because Yelp cannot reasonably predict such items, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure outlook to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. We caution, however, that such items could have a significant impact on the calculation of GAAP Net income (loss). For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. (yelp.com) is a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. Millions of people rely on Yelp for useful and trusted local business information, reviews and photos to help inform their spending decisions. As a one-stop local platform, Yelp helps consumers easily discover, connect and transact with businesses across a broad range of categories by making it easy to request a quote for a service, book a table at a restaurant, and more. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in 2004.

Yelp intends to make future announcements of material financial and other information through its Investor Relations website. Yelp will also, from time to time, disclose this information through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, or webcasts, as required by applicable law.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, Yelp’s future performance, including its expected financial results for 2026, its expectations regarding its AI transformation, changes to its product offerings and its ability to drive shareholder value over the long term, that are based on its current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties.

Yelp’s actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to:

  • macroeconomic uncertainty — including related to labor and supply chain issues, inflation and recessionary concerns, interest rates and tariffs — and its effect on consumer behavior, user activity and advertiser spending;
  • Yelp’s ability to maintain and expand its base of advertisers, particularly if advertiser turnover substantially worsens and/or consumer demand significantly degrades;
  • Yelp’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its acquisition of Hatch;
  • Yelp’s ability to drive continued growth through its strategic initiatives;
  • Yelp’s ability to continue to operate effectively with a primarily remote work force and attract and retain key talent;
  • Yelp’s limited operating history in an evolving industry; and
  • Yelp’s ability to generate and maintain sufficient high-quality content from its users.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences also include, but are not limited to, those factors that could affect Yelp’s business, operating results and stock price included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Yelp’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q at yelp-ir.com or the SEC’s website at sec.gov.

YELP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

216,062

 

 

$

217,325

 

Short-term marketable securities

 

103,290

 

 

 

100,581

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

153,224

 

 

 

155,325

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

42,359

 

 

 

43,648

 

Total current assets

 

514,935

 

 

 

516,879

 

Property, equipment and software, net

 

91,685

 

 

 

75,669

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

16,046

 

 

 

24,112

 

Goodwill

 

135,847

 

 

 

130,980

 

Intangibles, net

 

49,038

 

 

 

58,787

 

Other non-current assets

 

150,927

 

 

 

177,140

 

Total assets

$

958,478

 

 

$

983,567

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

158,789

 

 

$

131,322

 

Operating lease liabilities — current

 

7,426

 

 

 

20,679

 

Deferred revenue

 

5,845

 

 

 

2,973

 

Total current liabilities

 

172,060

 

 

 

154,974

 

Operating lease liabilities — long-term

 

17,451

 

 

 

22,470

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

58,115

 

 

 

62,154

 

Total liabilities

 

247,626

 

 

 

239,598

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,010,948

 

 

 

1,903,598

 

Treasury stock

 

(999

)

 

 

(3,909

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(7,677

)

 

 

(15,431

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,291,420

)

 

 

(1,140,289

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

710,852

 

 

 

743,969

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

958,478

 

 

$

983,567

 

YELP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

Net revenue

$

359,989

 

$

361,952

 

$

1,464,955

 

$

1,412,064

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue(1)

 

36,033

 

 

33,270

 

 

142,596

 

 

123,684

Sales and marketing(1)

 

150,471

 

 

143,263

 

 

592,107

 

 

585,978

Product development(1)

 

73,284

 

 

74,937

 

 

313,688

 

 

325,992

General and administrative(1)

 

38,464

 

 

45,487

 

 

181,951

 

 

184,958

Depreciation and amortization

 

12,851

 

 

11,566

 

 

50,092

 

 

40,407

Total costs and expenses

 

311,103

 

 

308,523

 

 

1,280,434

 

 

1,261,019

Income from operations

 

48,886

 

 

53,429

 

 

184,521

 

 

151,045

Other income, net

 

2,692

 

 

6,638

 

 

19,508

 

 

31,915

Income before income taxes

 

51,578

 

 

60,067

 

 

204,029

 

 

182,960

Provision for income taxes

 

13,782

 

 

17,847

 

 

58,429

 

 

50,110

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

37,796

 

$

42,220

 

$

145,600

 

$

132,850

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.62

 

$

0.64

 

$

2.30

 

$

1.97

Diluted

$

0.61

 

$

0.62

 

$

2.24

 

$

1.88

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

61,047

 

 

66,083

 

 

63,334

 

 

67,415

Diluted

 

62,018

 

 

67,989

 

 

65,090

 

 

70,611

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

Cost of revenue

$

797

 

$

1,110

 

$

4,035

 

$

5,209

Sales and marketing

 

5,939

 

 

7,531

 

 

27,925

 

 

33,436

Product development

 

14,856

 

 

18,436

 

 

68,718

 

 

85,510

General and administrative

 

7,276

 

 

7,720

 

 

33,315

 

 

34,038

Total stock-based compensation

$

28,868

 

$

34,797

 

$

133,993

 

$

158,193

YELP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Operating Activities

 

 

 

Net income

$

145,600

 

 

$

132,850

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

50,092

 

 

 

40,407

 

Provision for credit losses

 

43,271

 

 

 

45,614

 

Stock-based compensation

 

133,993

 

 

 

158,193

 

Amortization of right-of-use assets

 

10,398

 

 

 

15,094

 

Deferred income taxes

 

25,073

 

 

 

(24,920

)

Amortization of deferred contract cost

 

27,943

 

 

 

24,854

 

Asset impairment

 

 

 

 

5,914

 

Write-off of website and internal use software

 

3,339

 

 

 

2,583

 

Other adjustments, net

 

(491

)

 

 

(4,995

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(41,872

)

 

 

(51,033

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(27,113

)

 

 

(24,314

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

(20,926

)

 

 

(39,230

)

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities

 

22,722

 

 

 

4,798

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

372,029

 

 

 

285,815

 

 

 

 

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities — available-for-sale

 

(80,245

)

 

 

(94,304

)

Sales and maturities of marketable securities — available-for-sale

 

78,530

 

 

 

123,094

 

Purchases of other investments

 

(700

)

 

 

(2,500

)

Maturities of other investments

 

5,000

 

 

 

 

Acquisition, net of cash received

 

 

 

 

(66,199

)

Purchases of property, equipment and software

 

(48,353

)

 

 

(37,347

)

Other investing activities

 

114

 

 

 

(10

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(45,654

)

 

 

(77,266

)

 

 

 

 

Financing Activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock-based plans

 

19,665

 

 

 

20,790

 

Taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards

 

(56,889

)

 

 

(73,411

)

Repurchases of common stock

 

(290,949

)

 

 

(250,899

)

Excise tax paid on net stock repurchases

 

(1,218

)

 

 

(282

)

Payment of issuance costs for credit facility

 

(656

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(330,047

)

 

 

(303,802

)

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

2,279

 

 

 

(1,067

)

 

 

 

 

Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(1,393

)

 

 

(96,320

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of period

 

217,682

 

 

 

314,002

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — End of period

$

216,289

 

 

$

217,682

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and statements made during the above referenced webcast may include information relating to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Free cash flow, each of which the Securities and Exchange Commission has defined as a “non-GAAP financial measure.”

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: provision for (benefit from) income taxes; other income, net; depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense; and, in certain periods, certain other income and expense items, such as, asset impairment charges, expenses related to acquired indemnification obligations, acquisition and integration costs and fees related to shareholder activism, or other costs that we deem not to be indicative of our ongoing operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. We define Free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less cash used for purchases of property, equipment and software.

Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow, which are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of Yelp’s financial results as reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). In particular, Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow should not be viewed as substitutes for, or superior to, net income (loss) or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP as measures of profitability or liquidity. Some of these limitations are:

  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect all cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, Yelp’s working capital needs;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of the recording or release of valuation allowances or tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to Yelp;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account any income or costs that management determines are not indicative of ongoing operating performance, such as impairment charges, expenses related to acquired indemnification obligations, acquisition and integration costs and fees related to shareholder activism, or other costs that management determines are not indicative of ongoing operating performance;
  • Free cash flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes because it does not reflect our contractual commitments or obligations; and
  • other companies, including those in Yelp’s industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Free cash flow alongside other financial performance measures, including net income (loss), net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and Yelp’s other GAAP results.

The following is a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the calculation of net income margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except percentages; unaudited):

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

37,796

 

 

$

42,220

 

 

$

145,600

 

 

$

132,850

 

Provision for income taxes

 

13,782

 

 

 

17,847

 

 

 

58,429

 

 

 

50,110

 

Other income, net(1)

 

(2,692

)

 

 

(6,638

)

 

 

(19,508

)

 

 

(31,915

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

12,851

 

 

 

11,566

 

 

 

50,092

 

 

 

40,407

 

Stock-based compensation

 

28,868

 

 

 

34,797

 

 

 

133,993

 

 

 

158,193

 

Asset impairment(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,914

 

Expenses related to acquired indemnification obligation, net(2)(3)

 

(4,920

)

 

 

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and integration costs(2)

 

 

 

 

1,266

 

 

 

539

 

 

 

1,266

 

Fees related to shareholder activism(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,168

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

85,685

 

 

$

101,058

 

 

$

369,180

 

 

$

357,993

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue

$

359,989

 

 

$

361,952

 

 

$

1,464,955

 

 

$

1,412,064

 

Net income margin

 

10

%

 

 

12

%

 

 

10

%

 

 

9

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

24

%

 

 

28

%

 

 

25

%

 

 

25

%

(1)

Includes the release of a $3.1 million reserve related to a one-time payroll tax credit in the year ended December 31, 2024.

(2)

Recorded within general and administrative expenses on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(3)

The three months ended December 31, 2025 reflects the release of a portion of the RepairPal holdback to indemnify us for certain expenses in prior periods. The year ended December 31, 2025 reflects the released holdback amount offsetting the associated expenses.

The following is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow for each of the periods indicated (in thousands; unaudited):

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

84,482

 

 

$

70,973

 

 

$

372,029

 

 

$

285,815

 

Purchases of property, equipment and software

 

(12,217

)

 

 

(11,010

)

 

 

(48,353

)

 

 

(37,347

)

Free cash flow

$

72,265

 

 

$

59,963

 

 

$

323,676

 

 

$

248,468

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(7,677

)

 

$

(42,826

)

 

$

(45,654

)

 

$

(77,266

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

$

(92,268

)

 

$

(70,795

)

 

$

(330,047

)

 

$

(303,802

)

 


