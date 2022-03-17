Yelp Appoints Home Services Leader Chris Terrill to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced the appointment of Chris Terrill, former chief executive officer of ANGI Homeservices (now Angi Inc.) and HomeAdvisor.com, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Terrill is a tenured internet executive who has a strong record of building highly successful businesses, including ANGI Homeservices, which grew to a multi-billion-dollar public company by the time of his departure.

“Chris brings extensive experience in building online marketplaces that connect consumers with local service professionals,” said Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “His perspective will bring tremendous value as we continue to differentiate the services product experience for users and businesses on Yelp.”

Terrill has served as executive co-chairman of Z-Work Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company investing in the work technology business, since February 2021. He previously served as chief executive officer and a director of ANGI Homeservices (now Angi Inc.), a digital marketplace for home services, from September 2017 to November 2018. Terrill served as chief executive officer of HomeAdvisor.com, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IAC that merged with Angie’s List in September 2017 to form ANGI Homeservices, beginning in May 2011. Prior to joining HomeAdvisor, Terrill held senior marketing roles at Nutrisystem.com, Blockbuster.com and Match.com. He holds a B.S. from the University of Texas at Austin and an M.B.A. from the University of Houston.

Terrill joins Yelp’s Board of Directors following Brian Sharples’ decision to step down at the end of his current term on June 2, 2022, after serving more than three years on the Yelp Board and Audit Committee.

“We are pleased to welcome Chris to the Yelp board. His expertise, energy and enthusiasm for connecting people with great local service businesses will serve us well as we continue to execute our strategy and build long-term shareholder value,” said Diane Irvine, chair of the Yelp Board of Directors. “On behalf of the Board, I’d also like to extend my sincere appreciation to Brian for the expertise, valuable perspectives and commitment he has brought to the Yelp Board. We are thankful for his many contributions and wish him well in all future endeavors.”

