Yelp Appoints Dan Jedda to its Board of Directors as George Hu Steps Down

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced the appointment of Dan Jedda, chief financial officer of Roku, Inc., to its Board of Directors, effective March 29, 2024. This appointment coincides with the departure of George Hu, who will be stepping down from the Yelp Board of Directors on the same date after dedicating over five years of service as a director and as a member of the Compensation Committee of the Board.





Jedda’s appointment comes at a time when Yelp continues to expand its product offerings and enhance its platform to better serve both businesses and consumers.

“Dan brings a wealth of experience to the Yelp Board, having served as chief financial officer at leading technology companies,” said Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “His expertise in financial strategy and driving growth will bolster our efforts to deliver shareholder value by executing on our strategic initiatives and investing in our product roadmap, particularly in services.”

“George has been a valued member of the Yelp Board, providing guidance and leadership that have significantly contributed to our growth and success over the years,” added Stoppelman. “We are deeply grateful for his dedication and the lasting impact he has made.”

“Dan’s proven track record of driving business growth and innovation align perfectly with our ambitions for Yelp’s future, making him an outstanding addition to the Yelp Board,” said Diane Irvine, chair of the Yelp Board of Directors. “As we welcome Dan, I also want to honor George’s significant contributions to our Board. His dedication and insights have been instrumental to Yelp’s progress over the years. We are thankful for his service and wish him all the best moving forward.”

Jedda has served as the chief financial officer at Roku, a leading global TV streaming platform, since May 2023. Prior to joining Roku, he served as the chief financial officer at Stitch Fix, Inc., and spent 15 years at Amazon.com, Inc., where he notably contributed as vice president and chief financial officer for digital video, digital music, and advertising. He holds a B.S. in accounting and finance from the University of St. Thomas and a M.B.A. from the University of Minnesota.

“I am excited to join Yelp’s Board of Directors and work alongside a team that is passionate about creating a vibrant community of businesses and consumers,” said Jedda. “Yelp is a trusted brand that holds a unique position in the market, and I look forward to contributing to its success and helping consumers seamlessly connect with great local businesses.”

