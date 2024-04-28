Juicy Stakes Casino spice up Soft Series

New $10 Takedown and Champions Tournament extend poker extravaganza

Let’s start with Juicy Stakes’ famous Soft Series, a poker extravaganza which has been given a shake-up courtesy of the new $10 Takedown and Champions Tournament. Every first-placed player in the $10 Takedown will automatically qualify for the ultimate showdown, where they’ll take on fellow winners for pride and more importantly, prizes.

The top 5 in the Champions Tournament will earn themselves exclusive, money-can’t-buy Soft Series merch – and there’s still time for you to get in on the action. The Soft Series runs until 29th April and with a maximum buy-in of just $10, it’s affordable and accessible for all players. Want in? You’ll find the full Soft Series schedule right here.

Next up, Free Spins – with 10 of them waiting for every depositing Juicy Stakes player on Heist: Bank Rush. This brand new Betsoft slot is one of the latest additions to Juicy’s ever growing casino collection, and you can take it for a test drive with these 10 Free Spins.

To play this crime caper completely on the house, just log from 26th-30th April, make your way to the Betsoft games and play. They’re an absolute steal.

That’s exactly where you’ll find another 10 Free Spins for another new game. Cinco de Mayo is no siesta, all fiesta, and Juicy Stakes are marking one of the most colourful celebrations of the year with free plays for their red-hot slot, new Chilli Pop. It’s a pinata party and you’re invited.

Your spicy spins will be served up ready for action between 1st – 5th May. Arribaaaa!

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “Happy Cinco de Mayo! We’re celebrating a very special occasion with 10 Free Spins for new Chilli Pop, HOT on the heels of Heist: Bank Rush. With changes to our Soft Series too, it’s an exciting time to get involved at Juicy Stakes Casino.”

