Home Business Wire Yelp Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire

Yelp Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Yelp will issue a press release when its Shareholder Letter for the quarter has been posted on its investor relations website at www.yelp-ir.com. Following the release of the Shareholder Letter, Yelp will host a webcasted conference call to discuss its first quarter results starting at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day. The live and archived webcasts will be accessible from Yelp’s investor relations website at the same web address as above.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. (www.yelp.com) connects people with great local businesses. With trusted local business information, photos and review content, Yelp provides a one-stop local platform for consumers to discover, connect and transact with local businesses of all sizes by making it easy to request a quote, join a waitlist, and make a reservation, appointment or purchase. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in July 2004.

Contacts

Yelp Investor Relations

Kate Krieger

ir@yelp.com

Articoli correlati

Making Progress on Its Sustainability Journey, Workhuman Announces New Milestones

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company commemorates Earth Day with community clean-ups, education, and more FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ESG--Workhuman®, pioneers of the human workplace,...
Continua a leggere

Billtrust to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BTRS Holdings Inc. (“Billtrust” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments...
Continua a leggere

Applied UV Declares Monthly Preferred Stock Dividend

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOUNT VERNON, NY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a pathogen elimination technology company that...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
inwebo

InWebo: ulteriore crescita in italia nel 2022

Mercato