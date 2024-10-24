Yellowbrick Data and Coginiti Partner to Bring High-Performance Capabilities for Analytics, Business Intelligence and AI Workloads

Transformative Solutions Enable Actionable Insights for On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid and Edge Environments

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yellowbrick Data, a SQL data platform, today announced an expanded collaboration with Coginiti, a leading provider of innovative data management and analytics solutions. The combined offering enables organizations to transform raw data to create structured, queryable formats, providing high performance, actionable insights to drive analytics, business intelligence and AI workloads in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.





“Yellowbrick’s powerful data platform running real-time analytics and fraud use cases enables secure and efficient access to data on-premises and in the cloud. With Coginiti’s collaborative data tools, we’ve built a unique environment that simplifies and boosts data workflows,” said Allen Holmes, Vice President of Marketing and Global Alliances at Yellowbrick. “Our combined data operations platform not only scales with customers’ needs but provides them with streamlined workflows and actionable insights.”

The Yellowbrick and Coginiti solution is available today and serves organizations in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications and public sectors, all of which must abide by data residency and regulatory compliance requirements when building, publishing and consuming trusted data products.

“The combined Yellowbrick-Coginiti solution is ideal for organizations looking to expand their data infrastructure and meet the changing business requirements as their organization grows,” said Matthew Mullins, Coginiti CTO. “The scalability, flexibility and seamless integration offered by both companies enables trusted AI-enabled data delivery to the enterprise.”

Advantages of Yellowbrick and Coginiti:

Scalability and flexibility: Data volumes and business requirements can be easily adapted and deployed with Coginiti’s reusable code syntax and Yellowbrick’s flexible data platform, making the combined solution the ideal choice for organizations looking to expand its data infrastructure.

Data volumes and business requirements can be easily adapted and deployed with Coginiti’s reusable code syntax and Yellowbrick’s flexible data platform, making the combined solution the ideal choice for organizations looking to expand its data infrastructure. Enhanced data transformation: Organizations can turn raw data into structured, queryable data sets, enabling faster, more meaningful insights.

Organizations can turn raw data into structured, queryable data sets, enabling faster, more meaningful insights. Ad-hoc Analysis: Organizations can conduct ad-hoc analysis over large data sets, discover data assets, and share packaged analytics by directly accessing data locally or on cloud object storage.

Organizations can conduct ad-hoc analysis over large data sets, discover data assets, and share packaged analytics by directly accessing data locally or on cloud object storage. Version control and collaboration: The scaling, data processing and data management features of Yellowbrick are paired with Coginiti’s to build data products, which are written as code and offer built-in versioning, testing, documentation and collaboration benefits.

The scaling, data processing and data management features of Yellowbrick are paired with Coginiti’s to build data products, which are written as code and offer built-in versioning, testing, documentation and collaboration benefits. Ecosystem: Coginiti’s Execution API enables business intelligence tools to browse and consume data products built on Yellowbrick and any scheduler or orchestrator to connect and publish data products on the Yellowbrick platform or connected object stores.

Coginiti’s Execution enables business intelligence tools to browse and consume data products built on Yellowbrick and any scheduler or orchestrator to connect and publish data products on the Yellowbrick platform or connected object stores. Streamlined data infrastructure and workflow : The combined solution leverages generative AI by integrating with an array of large language models, both public and private, and revolutionizes data analysis and engineering workflows. The entire data processing workflow is streamlined, ensuring a seamless and efficient pipeline for data operations.

