Years of Growth Lead to Covail™ Acquisition by Cybersecurity Firm GoSecure

Leading MDR provider GoSecure aims to create Columbus cybersecurity hub

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Covail™, a Columbus-based cybersecurity and digital optimization firm founded by Central Ohio's largest companies, is being acquired by a leading Managed Detection and Response firm.

Covail announced today that it has agreed to be acquired by cybersecurity and managed detection and response (MDR) services provider GoSecure. The transaction is estimated to close in December 2021. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“Since our founding six years ago as the Columbus Collaboratory, our goal has been to find ways to leverage collaboration to deliver successful AI, cybersecurity and cloud-based software solutions to our Fortune 500 clients,” said Covail CEO Matt Wald. “With this acquisition by GoSecure, our clients will now have access to an even broader set of capabilities and expertise thanks to our ability to leverage GoSecure’s class-leading capabilities and solutions. This will also help to further accelerate market penetration for our leading-edge security products and AI capabilities.”

Covail, as Columbus Collaboratory, was born out of the aspiration of seven of the largest companies in central Ohio – American Electric Power (AEP), Battelle, Cardinal Health, Huntington Bank, L Brands (now Bath & Body Works), Nationwide, and OhioHealth – in partnership with One Columbus. The goal of the endeavor was to solve common automation, AI, and cybersecurity challenges across multiple industries. “The diversity and maturity of these founding companies made Covail the innovative, value-driven, solutions partner that it is today”, said Michael Krouse, SVP of Strategy and Transformation at Ohio Health and Chairman of the Covail Board. “Covail accelerated the cybersecurity and AI capabilities of the founding companies, upskilled critical tech talent for the region, and built a high-growth company that contributed to our region’s economic growth engine. It’s exciting to be able to leverage this strategic relationship to secure Columbus as the Midwest’s premier cybersecurity hub.”

Through its ecosystem of collaborators and commercial partners, Covail’s technology teams executed over 1,000 engagements and collaboration sessions that solved complex business challenges using machine learning and the latest cyber defense practices. The firm’s work attracted top technology talent to the region, Wald said, and led to the development of software products that enabled advanced cyber threat detection and continuous risk management.

GoSecure is a recognized cybersecurity leader and innovator. The company is the first and only to integrate endpoint, network and email threat detection into a single Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service.

GoSecure plans to leverage Covail’s talent, proprietary technology, and client relationships to build a regional presence in Central Ohio that will help accelerate its momentum in the US market. GoSecure’s access to technology talent and partnerships made Columbus an attractive, economically viable location for a cybersecurity hub, Wald said.

Wald said partnership with the original companies in the Covail firm will continue, along with an expansion to additional businesses with the goal of making Central Ohio a major U.S. cybersecurity operations center.

About Covail

Covail™ is a trusted solutions partner, enabling organizations to optimize through Intelligent Operations solutions that lower total risk and cost for key business functions, equipping them to transform from a position of strength. Since 2015, Covail’s experts in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Automation have been delivering business results for leading Fortune 500 companies across industries. Trustworthy, Intelligent Operations. Accelerated. Learn more at covail.com.

About GoSecure

GoSecure is a recognized cybersecurity leader and innovator, pioneering the integration of endpoint, network, and email threat detection into a single Managed Detection and Response service. The GoSecure TitanTM platform delivers predictive multi-vector detection, prevention, and response to counter modern cyber threats. Titan MDR offers a detection to mitigation speed of less than 15 minutes, delivering rapid response and active mitigation services that directly touch the customers’ network and endpoints. For over 10 years, GoSecure has been helping customers better understand their security gaps and improve their organizational risk and security maturity through MDR and Advisory Services solutions delivered by one of the most trusted, skilled and experienced teams in the industry.

