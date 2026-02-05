Yatra Online, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Call on February 12, 2026

GURUGRAM, India & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$YTRA #CorporateTravelServices--Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) ("the Company"), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel agencies, today announced that it will report its third quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025 on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. The Company will post the release in the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.yatra.com.

The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by the Company's senior management team on Thursday, February 12, 2026; at 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (or 6:30 PM India Standard Time) to discuss the results.

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/325177156

United States (Local): +1 646 844 6383

United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428

Access Code: 724399

Additionally, please note that Yatra Online, Inc.'s Indian subsidiary, Yatra Online Limited (“Yatra India”) will be releasing its results in India on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. This will be followed by a conference call hosted by Yatra India's senior management team on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM India Standard Time.

Date: February 12, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM IST (12:30 AM EST February 12, 2026)

Register Here: https://tinyurl.com/YatraQ3FY26

Universal Dial in: +91 22 6280 1384 / +91 22 7115 8285

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited, India’s leading corporate travel services provider with over 1,300 large corporate customers and one of India’s leading online travel companies. The company provides information, pricing, availability and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 80K hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,500 cities across India, as well as approximately 2.5 million hotels around the world, the company is India’s largest platform for domestic hotels.

