Yamaichi and JAE jointly Developed 112Gbps Jumper Cable Interconnect Product for Next Generation Data Networking Market

— First showing at DesignCon2022 (Santa Clara, California) —

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd. (“Yamaichi” HQ: Tokyo, Japan. President: Junichi Kameya) and Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd. (“JAE” HQ: Tokyo, Japan. President: Tsutomu Onohara) have jointly developed a prototype of high-speed jumper cable interconnect product which supports the 112Gbps PAM4 signal on the data networking systems.





Performance enhancement demand of data transmission speed on the network equipment such as the routers and switches is increasing with the expansion of 5G network and the progress of beyond 5G/6G technology development. To fulfill this market demand, Yamaichi and JAE have teamed up and developed a new interconnect product to meet performance and reliability expectations by combining both company’s design expertise.

As a requirement for data transmission speed is reaching upper limit of existing printed circuit board (PCB) technologies, it is becoming more difficult to realize constant and reliable data transmission performance. To solve this problem, the two companies jointly developed a jumper cable interconnect solution which can perform stable data transmission at 112Gbps PAM4 signaling.

This interconnect solution has been designed with a compact connector size to be able to fit in a high density design requirement, and can be utilized in several different usages including direct jumper cabling from the front panel pluggable IO to host chip, or the internal chip to chip connection.

Yamaichi is a leading company of high speed connectors for data networking market and contributing to the global standard organizations’ activities. JAE is a global leader in the connector and cable harness products for the wide range of market segments including 5G data networking market. With synergizing the capabilities of both companies, Yamaichi and JAE have developed the product and will make it available in 2022.

This product will be demonstrated at the Yamaichi booth (Booth #960) on DesignCon2022 held at Santa Clara, California.

