Yamaha Introduces Upgraded 450-Horsepower XTO Offshore® Outboard

F200/F150 Models Gain Integrated Steering, Helm Master® EX Adds New Features

KENNESAW, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yamaha Marine kicks off 2023 with new product offerings including an updated XTO Offshore outboard which delivers greater convenience, enhanced technology and 450 horsepower. Featuring the same 5.6-liter of big block displacement and long list of features as the original XTO 425, the updated XTO 450 improves upon the powerful platform that changed the offshore boating game.





“The XTO 450 allows boaters to enjoy the convenience and ease of operation associated with the XTO line – in addition to more torque and power,” said Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “In addition, Yamaha’s esteemed F200 and F150 DEC and Mechanical outboards now feature integrated electro-hydraulic steering for the 2.8L DEC models and integrated hydraulic steering for the 2.8L and 2.7L mechanical models. Helm Master EX also gets new features that take boat control to a new level in 2023. In a nutshell, these new products all work to elevate boating experiences for customers.”

New XTO Offshore 450

To help meet the extreme electrical demands of today’s larger boats, the Yamaha XTO Offshore 450 now boasts more charging power, featuring a three-phase, simultaneous charging system that delivers an incredible amount of net amps at low rpm, where it’s needed most.

Using Phase Angle Control (PAC) componentry to create a super-strong magnetic field, XTO Offshore 450 models produce up to 96 net amps per engine in neutral – plenty of power for today’s popular, high-demand devices such as gyro stabilizers, air conditioning and sound systems. The Phase Angle Control charging system on the new XTO Offshore 450 is so powerful, it can even eliminate the need for an on-board generator. The system also prioritizes charging to the starting batteries, keeping them charged and ready for action at all times.

Every XTO Offshore 450 comes equipped with Yamaha’s exclusive TotalTilt® feature for faster, easier engine tilting. When enabled, it allows complete tilt up from any position with a simple double-push of the “UP” trim/tilt button, or full tilt down (until trim ram contact) by the same double push of the “DOWN” trim/tilt button. A warning horn sounds just before and during these operations. Movement and the horn can be stopped anywhere in between by pressing the tilt button again.

New raised chrome graphics on the sides, a re-styled panel in back, a new flush-mounted manual flush connection up front and hidden external wiring near the bracket add to the premium look of this powerful outboard. There’s also an optional built-in propeller light (rather than transom mount) that illuminates when using Helm Master® EX SetPoint® features.

New XTO EC® propellers are now available for applications where propeller ventilation may be an issue due to the power and torque of XTO Offshore outboards. Yamaha also adds a 27-inch pitch to its XTO OS® line of propellers for lighter weight XTO applications that have the available wide-open throttle rpm to potentially drive more top speed.

The new Yamaha XTO Offshore 450 will become available starting in the spring of 2023.

Yamaha F200/F150 Integrated Steering Models

Yamaha’s F200 and F150 DEC and Mechanical outboards now feature a newly designed look and integrated steering. Available in Yamaha’s traditional gray, the modernized F200 and F150 outboards bring new delight to boating.

Integrated Electro-Hydraulic Steering: 2.8-Liter F200/F150 DEC Models

This plug-and-play electro-hydraulic steering system uses less rigging component space. The electric helm employs steer-by-wire technology to engage the under cowling Steering Control Unit and to control the hydraulic pump, tucked neatly into the bracket, outside of the boat. Boats equipped with electro-hydraulic steering models offer smooth, responsive power steering that’s fully compatible with the complete Helm Master EX system, including the Full Maneuverability Joystick package. The compact construction of integrated Electro-Hydraulic Steering also provides more bilge, splash well and transom space than conventional steering systems.

Also new for 2.8-liter F200 and F150 DEC models is the addition of Yamaha’s TotalTilt feature for faster, easier engine tilting (see details above).

Integrated Hydraulic Steering: 2.8-Liter F200 & 2.7-Liter F250 Mechanical Models

Featuring the same new streamlined look as the Electro-Hydraulic Steering models, these outboards combined a conventional hydraulic helm and lines with an integrated hydraulic cylinder. Simple in design yet offering all the space-saving, premium benefits of integrated steering, new 2.8-liter F200 and 2.7-liter F150 mechanical models offer a fresh look and smooth, precise non-powered control.

Available for single and twin outboard applications, the new integrated hydraulic steering system propels one of Yamaha’s most popular outboard families into the next generation of enhanced boating experiences.

The new Yamaha F200/F150 Integrated Steering models will become available starting in the spring of 2023.

Helm Master EX Upgrades

Helm Master EX now includes an improved, space-saving Digital Electronic Control (DEC) design with increased functionality and new trim and lighting options, the availability of integrated bow thruster control, and a new joystick with new functionality and trim and lighting options. With the addition of the recently introduced joystick-only control station, Helm Master EX continues to offer the most premium boating experience.

The new Digital Electronic Control binnacle delivers a new level of boater convenience and console space savings. Now equipped with integral Power and an All Start/Stop switch directly on the unit, this binnacle eliminates the need for separate Power and All Start/Stop switches on the console for both main and second stations. The new Digital Electronic Control grip echoes the soft tech grip used on Yamaha’s popular Helm Master EX joystick. To further enrich the boater experience, customers can also choose between optional black trim or traditional chrome trim to customize the binnacle to taste.

The new joystick is now available with the same optional black trim as the new binnacle, to match a console fitted for the sleek, black look. Boaters also have the ability to customize the look of the console with new joystick trim and nine new LED light color options including: Blue, Sky, Mint, Green, Yellow, Red, Sakura (which means “Cherry Blossom” in Japanese), Purple or White through a simple adjustment in the CL5 or MFDI-equipped MFD.

Yamaha also introduces integrated bow thruster control through the Helm Master EX joystick. When activated, the integrated bow thruster is an on-demand, self-activating feature that works in concert with the Helm Master EX joystick to enhance lateral movement and pivoting by automatically engaging the bow thruster in variable speed to match operator input. The bow thruster automatically compliments SetPoint® functions and helps keep the boat on track when using autopilot functions. Available for twin and triple engine configurations, operators can selectively activate this feature to integrate power and operation of the bow thruster and Helm Master EX system through the joystick. Independent bow thruster control remains possible by simply using the conventional bow thruster controls at any time.

Boaters can now access full maneuverability with Yamaha’s Joystick Station. Accompanied by the CL5 gauge, Emergency Stop switch, All Start/Stop switch and a newly designed harness, the Helm Master EX Joystick Station reaches new heights in functionality using a minimum of space. Boaters now have access to all joystick and SetPoint Full Maneuverability functions from a location away from the main helm, which is helpful when pulling boats into slips, steering on-the-fly while chasing a fish or circling a favorite fishing hole.

The new Yamaha Helm Master EX upgrades will be available in the spring of 2023.

