Yamaha Accelerates Global Logistics Transformation With Domo

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$DOMO #AI--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), the AI and Data Products platform, today announced that Yamaha Corporation is using Domo to modernize its global logistics operations. Yamaha’s Logistics Division has built a centralized logistics intelligence platform on Domo that delivers visibility across international transportation, inventory, and warehousing. The result is faster, more accurate decision-making, earlier risk detection, and significant operational efficiency gains.

“Yamaha is a great example of what happens when data moves out of silos and into the flow of real operations,” said Josh James, founder and CEO of Domo. “They are not just visualizing logistics data. They are using it to detect risk earlier, make better decisions faster, and run a more resilient global supply chain. That is the difference between seeing data and actually putting it to work.”

Founded in 1887, Yamaha Corporation operates globally across the manufacturing, sales, and service of musical instruments and audio equipment. Its Logistics Division functions as a global logistics control tower, coordinating more than 40 factories, warehouses, and sales locations worldwide.

As global supply chains face growing disruption from geopolitical uncertainty, tariff changes, and transportation volatility, Yamaha recognized the need for a unified data foundation that could provide accurate insight across regions and partners.

“Domo is already being used across Yamaha in information systems, marketing, sales, and production,” said Masahito Nakagawa, General Manager of Yamaha’s Logistics Division. “Going forward, we will share the data utilized by the Logistics Division with other departments to accelerate the optimization of our global supply chain, encompassing procurement, production, and sales.”

Why Yamaha Chose Domo

Yamaha initially adopted Domo within its Information Systems Division to improve executive decision-making. The Logistics Division followed in June 2023, selecting Domo for its ease of use by non-technical teams, no-code data preparation and visualization capabilities, and extensive learning resources. Despite having no dedicated IT engineers, the logistics team was able to independently build and scale its analytics environment.

Measurable Results Across Global Logistics

Yamaha has built a centralized logistics intelligence platform on Domo that consolidates customs duties, transportation costs, inventory levels, and warehouse fees. By standardizing data definitions and automating previously manual reporting processes, Yamaha improved data quality and reliability while reducing annual manual aggregation work by approximately 200 hours.

The platform also supports several critical logistics use cases:

Early detection of transportation risk: By centralizing maritime shipping data in Domo, Yamaha can respond quickly to risks related to geopolitical events, weather disruptions, and tariff changes. During a recent U.S. tariff increase, Yamaha used Domo to deliver timely, accurate insights across departments, enabling rapid shipment timing adjustments and minimizing business impact.

By centralizing maritime shipping data in Domo, Yamaha can respond quickly to risks related to geopolitical events, weather disruptions, and tariff changes. During a recent U.S. tariff increase, Yamaha used Domo to deliver timely, accurate insights across departments, enabling rapid shipment timing adjustments and minimizing business impact. Automated and transparent carrier evaluation: Yamaha automated the evaluation of logistics providers by visualizing annual carrier performance metrics in Domo. This replaced a once-a-year manual process and enables objective analysis of delays, contract overruns, and performance trends, improving transparency and partner accountability.

Yamaha automated the evaluation of logistics providers by visualizing annual carrier performance metrics in Domo. This replaced a once-a-year manual process and enables objective analysis of delays, contract overruns, and performance trends, improving transparency and partner accountability. Optimized inventory and warehouse forecasting: Domo provides visibility into inventory levels across locations, helping Yamaha identify sudden fluctuations and space constraints. By sharing inbound and outbound forecasts with warehouse partners, Yamaha can anticipate space requirements months in advance and respond more flexibly to demand changes.

Domo provides visibility into inventory levels across locations, helping Yamaha identify sudden fluctuations and space constraints. By sharing inbound and outbound forecasts with warehouse partners, Yamaha can anticipate space requirements months in advance and respond more flexibly to demand changes. Improved container utilization and cost efficiency: Yamaha analyzes container load factors by comparing actual cargo volume against maximum capacity. Consolidated dashboards bring together carrier data, port activity, freight rates, and transit times, allowing Yamaha to evaluate shipping efficiency and identify opportunities to improve utilization and reduce costs.

