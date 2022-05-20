Xylem Wins for “Net Zero” Leadership at Global Water Awards

RYE BROOK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LetsSolveWater–Global water technology leader Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was named “Net Zero Carbon Champion” at the 2022 Global Water Awards, recognizing the Company’s work to accelerate the decarbonization of the water sector. In addition to its own commitments to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, Xylem is partnering with utilities, businesses and water managers around the world to help reduce their carbon footprint.

Xylem provides advanced solutions that optimize energy consumption across water networks. The Company’s high-efficiency technologies – such as the Flygt Bibo Alpha pumping system, which reduces energy consumption by up to 60 percent – have helped customers reduce their carbon footprint by 0.7 million metric tons of CO2, the equivalent to keeping 150,000 cars off the road for a year.

“The water sector is uniquely positioned to make a meaningful contribution to containing climate change,” said Austin Alexander, Vice President, Sustainability and Social Impact at Xylem. “We could become one of the fastest sectors to decarbonize. This award belongs to our 17,000-strong team at Xylem, and to our customers and partners, who are all making sure we’re part of the solution.”

The Global Water Award recognizes the work by Xylem and its utility partners to deploy high-efficiency technologies and approaches to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make progress toward a zero-carbon future. For example, a wastewater treatment plant in Cuxhaven, Germany has cut aeration energy use by 30 percent by implementing artificial intelligence in its treatment system.

Last year, Xylem formalized its commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its value chain before 2050.1 In addition to driving progress through its technology impacts, the Company is working to build awareness of the net-zero opportunity through contributions like its recent paper “Water Utilities: Moving Fast Toward A Zero-Carbon Future.” In 2021, it also partnered with other industry leaders to engage stakeholders to join the sector’s “Race to Zero.”

The Global Water Awards, an initiative of Global Water Intelligence, recognizes the industry’s greatest achievements, rewarding initiatives and companies in the water, wastewater and desalination sectors that are moving the industry forward with improved operating performance, innovative technology adoption and sustainable financial models.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.2 billion in 2021. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

The statements included in this press release regarding future performance and results, expectations, goals, plans, strategies, priorities, commitments, and other statements, including those related to social, environmental and sustainability-related matters, that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking and other statements in this document regarding our environmental and other sustainability plans and goals are not an indication that these statements are necessarily material to investors or are required to be disclosed in our filings with the SEC. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking social, environmental and sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. Forward-looking statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the SEC, including in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

1 In September 2021, Xylem announced commitments to Science-Based Target aligned to a 1.5oC reduction by 2030 (Scope 1, 2 and 3) and Net Zero emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3) before 2050.

Contacts

Houston Spencer



+1 (914) 240-3046



Houston.Spencer@xylem.com