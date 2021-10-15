Home Business Wire Xylem to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2021
Xylem to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2021

RYE BROOK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LetsSolveWater–Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, will release its third quarter 2021 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. At 10:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.

The call can be accessed by calling 866-342-8591 (US) or +1 (203) 518- 9713 (INTL) (ID # XYLQ321) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US.

A replay of the briefing will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US and via telephone from November 2, 2021, 1:00 p.m. (ET) until November 9, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The telephone replay will be available at +1 (800) 839-8707 or +1 (402) 220-6076.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

Contacts

Media

Houston Spencer +1 (914) 323-5723

houston.spencer@xylem.com

Investors

Matt Latino +1 (914) 323-5821

matthew.latino@xylem.com

