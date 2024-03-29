Home Business Wire Xylem to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 2, 2024
Business Wire

Xylem to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 2, 2024

di Business Wire

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LetsSolveWater–Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, will release its first quarter 2024 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 2, 2024. At 9:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.


The call can be accessed by calling +1 (866) 777-2509 (US) or +1 (412) 317-5413 (INTL) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US.

A replay of the briefing will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US and via telephone from May 2, 2024, 1:00 p.m. (ET) until May 9, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The telephone replay will be available at +1 (877) 344-7529 or +1 (412) 317-0088 (INTL) (Access Code #9654723).

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water challenges with innovation and expertise. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $8.1 billion in 2023. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.

Contacts

Houston Spencer (Media)

+1 (914) 240-3046

Houston.Spencer@xylem.com

Andrea van der Berg (Investors)

+1 (914) 260-8612

Andrea.vanderBerg@xylem.com

Articoli correlati

Energous Corporation Reports 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Planet Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivers Record Full Year Revenue of $220.7 Million, up 15% Year-over-Year Surpasses One Thousand Customers in Fourth Quarter FY’24SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Intellinetics Grows 2023 Full-Year Revenues 21%

Business Wire Business Wire -
Full-Year SaaS Revenue Grows 28%; Initial IPAS Revenue Expanding SaaS Opportunity; Company to make $500,000 debt prepaymentCOLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intellinetics, Inc....
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php